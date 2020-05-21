STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Lockdown: Youngsters in Hyderabad take charge to help needy

In a city like Hyderabad where partying and late-night outings are common for the youth, some youngsters are also socially responsible involved in helping others during this pandemic.

Published: 21st May 2020 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Marpu Foundation workers on the field | EPS

By Ananya Mariam Rajesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In a city like Hyderabad where partying and late-night outings are common for the youth, some youngsters are also socially responsible involved in helping others during this pandemic. Marpu foundation is one such youth-run community formed to create potential young leaders in the community by engaging them in community services.

Founder and president of Marpu Foundation K Raghu Vamsi a second-year BBA student at Loyola Academy, believes that young people are full of solutions to the world’s greatest challenges especially during this pandemic. He is also Karmaveer Chakra Awardee as he shared, “Our team decided to help the stranded daily wagers, migrant workers, and physically challenged individuals when we found that at least 30 per cent of the families were left stranded due to either poor implementation of relief by both the central and state government or lack of manpower to identify and resolve.” The members of the foundation mainly provide food provisions/groceries to the families.

Marpu foundation has provided more than 16,000 meals to fight hunger while providing ration to 2750 needy families. They distributed masks and sanitizers to 5,000 people and trained 12 major slums by conducting workshops on prevention of Covid-19. Juzer Sabuwala, a pharmacy student at Sultan-Ul-Uloom College, is another youngster from the city who added, “I started my work by feeding people during the lockdown with the help of my family and friends. We realised the most affected people were who couldn’t beg and where highly dependent on their daily wages.

Along with my friends we distributed ration to almost 500 families.” We also distributed face masks and hand sanitizers to sanitary workers and police officials, he added. They also  addressed their queries through video calling. The co-founder of Rubaroo Monisha Vemavarapu, a women-led organization focused on working for and with young people said, “Rubaroo’s alumni came together to support in mobilising and engaging other young people by creating groups advocating against issues online.” “These groups facilitated action supporting the different issues that emerged amidst the Covid-19 crisis.” She added. Rubaroo has also been fund raising to support on-ground relief work for community kitchens, providing ration and relief to people in need, and also fundraising for community spaces around them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hyderabad Hyderabad lockdown Marpu Foundation
Coronavirus
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35,000 cases
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp