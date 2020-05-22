STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

17 days after losing son to COVID-19, centenarian granny wins battle against virus

She was among the 67 COVID-19 patients, which also included a 4-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl, who was discharged from different hospitals in Indore on Thursday.

Published: 22nd May 2020 05:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 05:37 PM   |  A+A-

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: A centenarian woman, who lost her son to the coronavirus 17 days ago, has now defeated the deadly infection. The 100-year-old granny hailing from Nehru Nagar in Indore, a COVID-19 hotspot, is possibly the oldest patient in the country to recover from the disease.

She was among the 67 COVID-19 patients, which also included a 4-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl, who was discharged from different hospitals in Indore on Thursday evening, after turning negative for the virus.

Importantly, the mother of three sons, the centenarian lost her second son due to the COVID-19 infection on May 4. Two days later all remaining members of the 16-strong family were screened and sampled by the health department for the virus.

Six of them, including the centenarian who heads the family, her youngest son, grandson, grandson’s wife, and two great-grandchildren tested COVID-19 positive on May 10 and were since then hospitalized at Sri Aurobindo Institute Medical Sciences (SAIMS) Hospital in Indore. Besides the centenarian, four other family members have also been discharged from the hospital.

After battling the deadly virus for 11 days, the 100-year-old woman tested negative for the killer virus and was discharged from the hospital, the Indore district’s chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr Praveen Jadia confirmed on Friday.

According to Dr Ravi Dosi, the senior chest physician and pulmonologist at the SAIMS Hospital, “The only symptoms the granny showed after being admitted at the hospital was slight fever. Unlike the other elderly patients who require oxygen support for long, she was on oxygen support just for a few days. It was her strong will to live long with family, which largely saw her successfully battle the killer infection.”

“Even when we doctors became frustrated or downbeat or any of the other patient became depressed, she turned the prime motivator for us and pepped up our spirits. The kind of will and wish to live despite losing her son to the same infection was unparallel,” recounted Dr Dosi.

One of the granny’s grandsons, who was among the other five family members to have been hospitalized on May 10 claimed, “Our granny has hardly fallen seriously ill in the last few decades. She only suffers from the old-age problem of joint pain and nothing else. Now we are waiting for my sister-in-law to recuperate and get discharged from the hospital soon.”   

As per COVID-19 data available online, after recovering from the virus, the 100-year-old Indorean could have made her place among the nine oldest patients in the world (aged between 100 and 104 years) to have recovered from the novel Coronavirus.

Indore is one the prime COVID-19 hotspots of the country and has reported maximum 2850 positive cases so far in Madhya Pradesh. As many as 109 patients have died of the killer virus till Friday.

With 67 more patients being discharged on Thursday, till now 1280 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Indore, which still has 1461 active patients admitted at different hospitals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
oldest survivor 100-year-old coronavirus MP granny coronavirus
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp