Keralite becomes India’s first differently-abled priest

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a historical and rare event, Joseph Thermadom, from the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese, has made his First Religious Profession at Holy Cross Novitiate, Yercaud (TN), becoming the first Indian from the hearing and speech impaired community to take religious vows. Joseph, the first Holy Cross recruit from the hearing and speech impaired community, was born deaf to his hearing and speech impaired parents Thomas and Rosy Thermadom of Ernakulam.

Along with his brother who is also hearing impaired, Joseph received school education in Mumbai. Joseph felt his calling to become a priest rather early, but could not proceed due to various circumstances. He went on receiving a religious formation under Dominican Missionaries for the Deaf Apostolate, USA. Having completed his studies he returned to India. Joseph came in contact with the Holy Cross Fathers through their Ministry for the Deaf.

“Having expressed his desire to join their ministry, he was received at Aymanam Holy Cross community in 2017 as a come-and-see member. After completing a year of Novitiate at Yercaud, Joseph made his first religious vows on 25th May,” it said.