Reaching out to ‘roadside romeos’ amid COVID-19 onslaught

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Guardian angels like Kajal fly out to the rescue of our four-legged canine friends, who have become silent victims of the pandemic, and are left unfed and abandoned on the streets. Kajal, a techie by profession, is Dr Dolittle by heart for the dogs that yearningly look at the bikes and cars zipping past them with hopes of a biscuit getting tossed at them.

Making sure that she feeds at least 30-40 dogs every day with Pedigree, Kajal takes her mother Bina or father along, on her mission in and around the streets of Egmore, Kellys and Purasaiwakkam. Extending her service beyond feeding, she nurses wounds of our four-legged friend. She is okay with attachments, as she gives the pooches, names after movie titles and serial characters and make them respond to her roll calls.

When in times professional help has to be inevitably sought, she sends the pictures of the dog’s condition to her veterinarian friend for medical intervention. Like a mother lacing spinach inside rice while feeding her kids, Kajal mixes the medicine in chicken or any confectionary.

She tells us the story of Coco, an eczema affected dog, who is now cured and healthy. For the ones that get stoned, she treats their wounds. For the ones infested with maggots, she gives antibiotics and make sure they get back to the pink of health. Kajal uses her savings and takes financial help from her dad for her noble act.

In the end, Kajal makes a simple plea. “It would be nice if people can put out bowls of water near their buildings at this time as kathiri veyil is at its peak. It will help stray animals quench their thirst. Plus, before heading out one can check if any animal has taken shelter underneath the vehicles.” These small gestures can help save lives of the animals, she said.