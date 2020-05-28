Shopkeeper comes to the aid of stranded ragpicker, rewarded with beautiful kolams

Bagalavan Perier B By

Express News Service

KALLAKURICHI: When the rest of the world was stocking up provisions, groceries, and vegetables during the lockdown, 45-year-old Kesavan was doing just the opposite.

When he spotted intellectually disabled Maya sitting outside his grocery store, hungry and shelterless, Kesavan decided to give him some vegetables and groceries to tide him over the lockdown.

The gesture has since blossomed into a friendship. Now that the lockdown has been relaxed, customers coming to Kesavan’s grocery store are welcomed by beautiful kolams drawn by Maya – as a token of gratitude.

Maya, local sources say, is a rag picker.

“He cannot say much about himself except that he is from Tiruvannamalai and that his name is Maya alias Mayandi,” says a villager of Seekampattu.

Still, Maya had a cycle, and used to go from one village to another collecting waste paper and scrap.

“A few days before the lockdown began, Maya came to Seekampattu and got stranded here,” says Kesavan, who also owns a waste paper mart apart from the grocery store.

Maya was not a stranger. He had often visited the waste paper mart to sell his scrap collection.

“He used to sleep outside the shop during the night, and roam around our village in the day. As all restaurants and eateries were closed, I decided to give him some vegetables and groceries,” says Kesavan.

Maya would cook his meal right outside Kesavan’s shop.

“Eventually, when I opened the shop he started cleaning up the place without even me asking him to do so,” says Kesavan. He cleans the place up, draws kolams, helps sort vegetables in the shop and works with scrap in the mart. In return, Kesavan provides him rations and vegetables.

“The customers were initially scared of Maya. Eventually, they realised he’s very friendly and quickly overcame the reluctance.”

Villager S Narayanamurthy says Maya doesn’t talk much about himself, but has a lot of tales to tell. “His kolams are very beautiful, they take your breath away.”

Kesavan and other villagers have been trying to extract information about his family, but Maya doesn’t say much. “That’s the only thing he does not talk about. He just says he does not want to go back home.”

