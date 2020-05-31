STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Watch | Goodness for goodness: Bihar locals offer food to passengers of Assam-bound Shramik train

Three days ago, some stranded Mizos, travelling home from Bengaluru, had offered packets of food to Assam flood victims from a moving train, the video of which had won many hearts.

Published: 31st May 2020 01:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2020 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

shramik special trains

Screengrab from video tweeted by Mizoram CM Zoramthanga.

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Call it goodness for goodness.

Three days ago, some stranded Mizos, travelling home from Bengaluru, had offered packets of food to Assam flood victims from a moving train. Their gesture had won the hearts of netizens.

The victims, believed to be from Goalpara, were displaced in the year’s first wave of flood in Assam and were taking shelter on railway tracks.

Now, another heartwarming video has gone viral on social media. It shows the locals in Bihar’s Begusarai rushing to a stationary train and offering foodstuffs to the passengers. The Shramik Special Train was travelling to Guwahati in Assam carrying another batch of stranded Mizos from the mainland.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga was all praise for this act of benevolence by the people from Bihar.


Sharing the video on Twitter, he wrote: “Few days after stranded Mizos offered their food to flood-affected victims on their way back, a brief halt of their #ShramikSpecialTrain at #Begusarai Bihar witnessed good #Samaritans offering them food in return! Goodness for goodness. #India is beautiful when flooded with #Love”.

Mizoram’s Sports Minister Robert Romawia Royte was equally effusive of both acts.

“The noble acts of the travelling Mizos distributing food items to Assam flood victims and a few days later, the Begusarai’s Biharis offering food packets to the stranded Mizos travelling from Bangalore deserve appreciation...Love heals always,” he told The New Indian Express.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus lockdown Shramik special trains Assam floods CM Zoramthanga
Coronavirus
A woman walks past closed shops at Janpath market during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi Tuesday April 14 2020. (Photo | PTI)
19-day lockdown extension will unleash economic mayhem: Analysts
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Medics on their way to collect samples of residents of Arjun Nagar for the COVID-19 test during the ongoing nationwide lockdown in Gurugram Sunday May 31 2020. (Photo | PTI) 
With highest spike of 8,392 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,90,535
An Assam-based woman holding her baby as she waits for her train at Central Railway Station. (Photo | P Jawahar
Mayhem in May as coronavirus wreaks havoc in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp