Watch Goodness for goodness: Locals in Bihar offer food to passengers of Assam-bound Shramik train

Three days ago, some stranded Mizos, travelling home from Bengaluru, had offered packets of food to Assam flood victims from a moving train, the video of which had won many hearts.

Published: 31st May 2020 01:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2020 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

shramik special trains

Screengrab from video tweeted by Mizoram CM Zoramthanga.

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Call it goodness for goodness.

Three days ago, some stranded Mizos, travelling home from Bengaluru, had offered packets of food to Assam flood victims from a moving train. Their gesture had won the hearts of netizens.

The victims, believed to be from Goalpara, were displaced in the year’s first wave of flood in Assam and were taking shelter on railway tracks.

Now, another heartwarming video has gone viral on social media. It shows the locals in Bihar’s Begusarai rushing to a stationary train and offering foodstuffs to the passengers. The Shramik Special Train was travelling to Guwahati in Assam carrying another batch of stranded Mizos from the mainland.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga was all praise for this act of benevolence by the people from Bihar.


Sharing the video on Twitter, he wrote: “Few days after stranded Mizos offered their food to flood-affected victims on their way back, a brief halt of their #ShramikSpecialTrain at #Begusarai Bihar witnessed good #Samaritans offering them food in return! Goodness for goodness. #India is beautiful when flooded with #Love”.

Mizoram’s Sports Minister Robert Romawia Royte was equally effusive of both acts.

“The noble acts of the travelling Mizos distributing food items to Assam flood victims and a few days later, the Begusarai’s Biharis offering food packets to the stranded Mizos travelling from Bangalore deserve appreciation...Love heals always,” he told The New Indian Express.
 

