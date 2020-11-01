STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IIT Bombay alumnus prepares roadmap to transform his village in Jharkhand into state's first 'smart' one

The 'smart' plan included a 4-km long piped water supply, LED streetlights, plantation of fruit-bearing trees and Wi-Fi-enabled CCTV cameras across Daiher panchayat with more than 500 households.

Published: 01st November 2020 08:57 AM

Piped water and plantation of fruit bearing trees is among plans to make Daihar a smart village.

Piped water and plantation of fruit bearing trees is among plans to make Daihar a smart village. (Photo | EPS)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

JHARKHAND:  A round Holi, when Amitesh Kumar, 27, an IIT Bombay alumnus, got stuck in the Covid-induced lockdown at his Daihar village in Hazaribagh, he not only longed to get out, but also tried to travel within. That was a revealing exercise, marked by the death of a woman who had fallen into a well-located long way from her home.

Why did she have to die? Could he do something to prevent such tragedies? His heart said yes, there was a way. Drinking water is one of the biggest problems for the villagers as more than 3,000 people depend on just a few hand pumps and wells. So, he went around his village yet again and conceived of a smart village plan.

That would mean a 4-km long piped water supply, LED streetlights, plantation of fruit-bearing trees and Wi-Fi-enabled CCTV cameras across Daiher panchayat with more than 500 households.

LED streetlights

That also meant arranging the initial funding of at least Rs 15 crore. Amitesh, an executive with ONGC, decided to give it a try and approached the ONGC Foundation, Ola Foundation, Reliance Foundation and Tata Power Foundation with his project report. He got a positive response from ONGC and Ola. Both have released Rs 20 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, respectively, for the first phase of the project, while others have promised assistance. “I have named it the Greenfield Smart Project,” says an excited Amitesh.

It has three phases. The first phase would cover the water supply, streetlights, plantation and Wi-Fienabled CCTV cameras at strategic locations. The second phase will have construction of two-room concrete houses for those currently living in mud houses with investment of Rs 3 lakh for each. A 25 MW solar power plant is also to be set up by Tata Power and bituminous roads with a completion timeline of nearly three years, says Amitesh. In the third phase, villagers will be given education and health facilities by constructing a school and hospital.

“I also plan to provide jobs to the villagers by inviting businessmen to invest by setting up small and medium manufacturing units,” says Kumar. “The idea is to make Daihar a model village,” he said. “It all happened thanks to my friends,” says Amitesh. They are now his team mates — Akash Kumar and Divya Pandit, both from IIT Bombay, offer their technical support; and Shika Pandit and Akansha from IIM Ahmedabad offer their management services, said Amitesh.

His convincing skills while arranging sponsors for the cultural fest of IIT Mumbai — ‘Mood Indigo’ — helped him in arranging sponsors. He has hired a project incharge and two engineers who will be monitoring the execution of the first phase of the project. He would be coming to his village every month to inspect the progress during off days.

“We will be also approaching the district administration for necessary logistic support,” said Amitesh. A submersible pump and 1,000-liter overhead reservoir have already been installed and pipes are being laid, said the IIT alumnus.

“We have installed streetlights and brought the tap water to the doorstep of 50 households. Construction work for a 35-ft wide road linking the village to the state highway is under way.” “Approval for sponsorship of `1.5 crore has been granted by Reliance Foundation, which is likely to reach us as soon as the first phase of work is complete,” he said. The villagers have started seeing a ray of hope. “We are all very excited about the project,” says village mukhia Ashok Paswan.

Smart way to build a model village

The Greenfield Smart Project’s first phase would cover water supply, streetlights, plantation and Wi-Fi-enabled CCTV cameras at key locations.

The second phase will involve construction of two-room concrete houses for those currently living in mud houses. In the third phase, villagers will be given education and health facilities.

