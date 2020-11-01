Tamil Nadu teenager's dream of trading the blue collar job for the white coat comes to life

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Life can be a series of chances. For 19-year-old M Vishwanathan from Seengkottai village in Anchetti panchayat it was all about second chances, that too, twice in his life. Sticks and stones may have broken his bones, if not for the teachers in his life.

Vishwanathan’s dream of cracking the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test would have been unimaginable seven years ago when he was working as a child labourer in a brick kiln in Karnataka.

To earn a living, he left his studies to help his father, and that would have been the end of his story.

But, life had something else in store for him, all thanks to Henry Vimalanathan, the former Panchayat

Union Middle School teacher in Seengkottai, who refused to let another bright child get caught in the workings of the world. He tracked him down and got him re-enrolled in Class 7.

He talks fondly about his ex-student and refused to take credit for his NEET success.

“His hard work, discipline, and obedience led to his success. We are happy to have played a small role in his life. He contacted me after his second NEET attempt. I could sense that he was confident to crack the exam this time.” The teenager scored 505 out of 720 marks in this year’s NEET exams.

The path after middle school was anything but easy for the Vishwanath. It would have been easy to lose track of his goals if not for the teachers of Anchetti Government Higher Secondary School, who guided him till Class XII to ensure that his studies go uninterrupted.

Vishwanathan’s Chemistry teacher M Ganesh Moorthy said that he was always a curious soul. “Vishwanathan used to ask a lot of questions in class. He secured 502 marks in Class XII and 516 marks in Class XI. We were taken aback when he failed to crack the exam in his first attempt.

He then applied for BSc Chemistry course at the Presidency College in Chennai.”

“Sensing that our star student needed a little push, we approached Venkatraj of Dr Abdul Kalam Education and Greenery Trust at Anchetti. Then we contacted Hope3 Foundation, an NGO in Chennai, who assured to support him,” he added.

With the NGO backing their cause, the teacher community came together to pool in Rs 20,000 to pay the coaching fee for Vishwanath and the foundation paid the remaining fee of Rs 1 lakh. The Hope3 foundation paid his hostel fee of Rs 66,000 for a year.

Moorthy said that they regularly search for meritorious students, hailing from humble backgrounds. “Usually, we select a few students from our school after Class X and support them in their higher studies with the help of NGOs,” he said.

Another teacher from Anchetti GHSS, V Sathish, told TNIE that after school Vishwanathan used to work at a hotel and a gas agency until he completed Class XII. “But it did not affect his studies. His story of determination inspired us to start night classes for such students,” Sathish explained.

When the whole world came to a standstill due to lockdown, it was Vishwanathan’s Mathematics teacher who provided him accommodation. R Kumaresan, who now works at Panjapalli government school in Dharmapuri, said, “He stayed at my house during the days ahead of the test, but he never stepped out.

He did not even watch the television!” Even after all this help, Vishwanathan would have been a starving if G Gomathi would not have stepped in.

The Zoology teacher at Tharamangalam Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Salem, admits modestly that she didn’t do much for the boy.

She reminisced about the time she invited him to her home for Pongal. “I sent him food for ten days during the lockdown. We had no doubt that he would make it big in life,” she added.