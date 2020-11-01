STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
This Odisha MLA is busy harvesting his paddy, vegetable fields

Despite being a busy politician, Umerkote legislator Nityananda Gond stays rooted to farming.

Published: 01st November 2020 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2020 11:56 AM

Umerkote MLA Nityananda Gond and wife Chaiti Gond harvesting paddy.

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In his paddy field, he is immersed in farming - busy choosing the variety of seeds or the fertiliser to be applied. Off it, when he dons the neta cap, he is ready to put the Government on the mat on several issues. And he plays both his roles impeccably.

Umerkote MLA Nityananda Gond defies the perception that politics for a politician is the ultimate aim of life because he remains true to his roots - farming. When the entire country was under lockdown due to coronavirus crisis, the 42-year-old legislator was busy cultivating paddy and vegetables. A native of Chitrakote village in tribal dominated Nabarangpur district, the lawyer-turned politician is reaping the benefits and inspiring others.

Like every year, Nityananda cultivated paddy in his 25 acre of land this time too. When labourers in his village were out of jobs and found it hard to eke out a living during the lockown, he deployed them in farming activities and worked along with them. Younger among the two siblings, he remains in charge of farming despite the busy schedule of his political works. His elder brother manages the things when he is out for his professional commitments.

From tilling soil to transplantation of saplings, deweeding and harvesting paddy, the BJP MLA does everything. Before he took off for Balasore to campaign for party candidate in the by-election, he had completed harvesting paddy in five acre of land. “As member of a tribal family, I was into cultivation since my teenage days. Earlier I was supplementing my parents and now along with my brother and uncle, I do it myself. Agriculture is my root and way of my life,” says a proud Nityananda who was inspired by former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains his idol. The MLA is also supported by his teacher wife Chaiti Gond in the fields. The Gond family earns nearly Rs10 lakh to Rs12 lakh per annum from agriculture. They cultivate traditional varieties like Dobaraj, 1001 and Trupti which fetch them good returns. This time they expect more as the harvest has been good. A PG in History and Bachelor in Law, Nityananda was a practicing lawyer at the court of JMFC and Additional District and Sessions Judge court at Umerkote before the saffron outfit nominated him as the party candidate for 2014 election, which he fought unsuccessful

