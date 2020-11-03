STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN cop helps 108-year-old reclaim property from her son to divide it among her daughters

The woman decided to give the house she is living in to her three daughters. But, when she initiated the process, she came to know that her son had changed the name on the document and cheated her.

Published: 03rd November 2020 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

DSP S Radhakrishnan, in the presence of other police personnel, hands over the new land document to Krishnaveniammal at her place | Express

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A centenarian mother has taken the legal route with all grit to make sure her daughters also inherit her property, so as her son. Based on a request from the 108-year-old Krishnaveniammal, a district superintendent of police officer has helped her get a share of her family house to her daughters in Villupuram. According to police sources, Krishnaveniammal of Siruvandhadu village has three daughters and a son. The daughters are living with her, while the son, Ganesan, lives separately in the same village.

The elderly woman decided to give the house she is living in to her three daughters. But, when she initiated the process, she came to know that her son had changed the name on the document of the house to his and cheated her. A shocked Krishnaveniammal asked him to share the property with his three sisters, to which, he refused. 

So, she contacted the district superintendent of police office a few weeks back and requested help to get her share of the family house for her daughters. District SP S Radhakrishnan went to the village and inquired about the complaint raised by the centenarian. After the SP had a talk with her son Ganesan, he agreed to give a share to his sisters. Following which, a document was written and registered. 

Radhakrishnan handed it over to Krishnaveniammal, as she thanked the SP for his efforts to get her the share. During the occasion, ADSP Devanathan, anti-land grabbing wing DSP Chinnaraj, Villupuram DSP Nallasivam, and a few inspectors were present.

