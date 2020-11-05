STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Meet 34-year-old Nikhil Kamath, India's youngest self-made billionaire

At 34, Nikhil Kamath may be India’s youngest billionaire but he seems far from flamboyant. 
In a chat, he talks about money, his relationship with his elder brother and more.

Published: 05th November 2020 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2020 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

Nikhil Kamath

Nikhil Kamath | Pic: Meghana Sastry

By Simran Ahuja
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s slightly surprising to hear Nikhil Kamath say he can’t afford something. The 34-year-old Bengalurean has, after all, recently emerged as India’s youngest billionaire.

According to IIFL Wealth Hurun India’s 40 & Under Self-Made Rich List 2020, Nikhil and his elder brother, Nithin Kamath, top the list with a combined net worth of Rs 24,000 crore. And yet, the younger Kamath brother is modest as ever as he talks to The New Indian Express about his hobby.

"I've always like art – particularly from the 15th century or the Renaissance period. I can't afford to buy that art but its history appeals to me," says Nikhil, who is the co-founder and CIO of financial services firm Zerodha and True Beacon, an asset management company. 

Even as netizens are binge-watching Netflix’s Bad Boy Billionaires, Nikhil seems far from flamboyant like the other famous Bengaluru business tycoon – Vijay Mallya. Dressed in an astronaut-printed shirt, he admits that wealth inequality in the society is indeed a problem.

"Parts of the world, like America or the UK, have an inheritance tax of about 40 per cent. We need something like that in India. It would be a hard law to pass but it is a good way to address the inequality," says Nikhil, who also worked with Bengaluru city police to distribute 15,000 meals a day during the lockdown.  

While things may seem bullish on the professional front, life isn’t always so. Even today, Nikhil faces the same uncertainty he did at the age of 15, when he discontinued formal education to pursue chess professionally.

"I was nervous then, I’m nervous now and I’ll continue to be nervous. What happens tomorrow is as unpredictable as anything," says the JP Nagar resident.

Though his decision was met with concern, he does hope that today his parents are less sceptical. "I don’t think they pay attention to rich lists," adds Nikhil, who eventually left chess, began trading at 17 and went on to establish Zerodha with Nithin, at the age of 23. 

His family ties remain strong as ever – except when it comes to a game of pool, tennis or basketball. "My brother and I have a great relationship, we're more like friends. He is, however, as competitive as a 10-year-old boy, but in a nice way," says Nikhil of the sports ritual his brother, 40, and he share. But when it comes to doling out advice, he takes a step back.

"When markets get volatile, they go back to a non-volatile state very quickly. People are not like that. I'm not the best at inter-personal relationships. So I tend to listen more than advise," he says. 

Aptly enough, the chat ends with him sharing sage money advice for these turbulent times: "Be prudent and save as much as you can. Nobody knows what could happen tomorrow."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nikhil Kamath Zerodha Nithin Kamath
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Nikhil Kamath | Pic: Meghana Sastry
In Conversation with Nikhil Kamath, the young billionaire who quit school aged 14
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp