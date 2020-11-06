6,000 self-help groups from Telangana's Mahbubnagar district enter Wonder Book of Records

By Express News Service

MAHBUBNAGAR: It is a proud moment for Mahbubnagar as nearly 6,000 self-help groups (SHGs) from the district have made a place for themselves in the London-based Wonder Book of Records.

As part of the Telangana government's Haritha Haram initiative, 69,200 members from 5,880 SHGs and 284 village organisations had made 1,14,88,061 seed balls and scattered these in the forest and open places.

Comprising 10 types of seeds - such as custard apple, tamarind, neem and banyan tree, to name a few - the members made the balls in nine days, i.e. between June 28 and July 6, and scattered these by August 5. On learning that their achievement has been published under a special category of the Wonder Book of Records, the heads of the SHGs and village organisations informed the district administration.

The records book publishes the best works from across the globe every year. Collector S Venkat Rao, on the advice of Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud, had guided the groups in executing the task. He has received a certificate from the London authorities in the name of the women’s federation and handed it over to the SHGs.

Venkat Rao informed Express that they had taken up the task with the aim of improving forest density and protecting the environment. He said it is a matter of immense pleasure that their work has found a place in the Wonder Book. He was all praise for the Collector, DRDO, all others associated.

