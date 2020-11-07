STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Berhampur ITI's scrap art park in Asia Book of Records

A 32 feet high scrap sculpture of giraffe, made by students of Government ITI Berhampur. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The scrap sculpture museum on the premises of the government-run Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Berhampur has found a pride of place in the Asia Book of Records. 

It has been declared as the largest open-air scrap sculpture park in Asia, said the principal of the institution Rajat Panigrahi. Spread across 10,000 sq mt, the museum - titled Heart, Mind and Hand Show - consists of 20 big sculptures of Giant Guitar, Iron Man, Terminator, Dolphin, Turtle, Helicopter, Chetak, Predator, Spotted Deer, Reindeer, Lizard, Peacock, Huge Cow, King Kong, Fishing Lure, Tank, Hanging Fish and Giraffe.

“The park shows a new era of teaching concepts on design, ability to think, skill integration and team work in sectors like engineering, drawing, welding, sheet metal, masonry, fitting and painting. This is a new innovative concept of skill development through waste management. All sculptures ranging from seven feet to 70 feet have been designed, fabricated and installed in an open space,” Panigrahi said.

