From Bhubaneswar's biggest slum to Punjab FC

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: From the dusty lanes of Salia Sahi, Odisha capital’s biggest slum settlement, these two siblings have dribbled their way into the expansive green football grounds of Punjab FC. Theirs is not yet – the story of a Luka Modric or Carlo Tevez but for Sunil Soren and his brother Ranjan, it is not any less either. It’s a dream scripted by their passion for the game and that of the coaches who shepherd them.

Sons of a construction worker who just had enough to feed his family, the siblings have been signed up by Punjab FC for the I-league. Both were given contracts by the Punjab club last month and the two can’t just wait to make their debut when the league’s 14th edition kicks off in January.

Sunil (16) and his half-brother Ranjan are a year apart and both got picked up for the game from Salia Sahi which is home to people migrating from all districts of the State in search of livelihood. Father Rama Chandra Soren belongs to the tribal-dominated Mayurbhanj where kids engage in sports of any kind and football comes easy.

“When we showed interest in the game, our father would drop us off at Kalinga Stadium on his cycle every day. We used to play on a small ground with others from the slum,” recalls Sunil. That was in 2014-15 when the two were about 10 and 11.After a while, they had to move to an abandoned ground near the stadium and that’s when Hari Narayan Sahu, a retired employee of Doordarshan, took interest in them and gave them coaching. However, it was JD Mohapatra who took them under his wings. Mohapatra, known as JD sir among his pupils, coaches kids from the slums purely out passion and for free. In fact, he would dig into his own pocket to support the youngsters when the need arose.

Trained outside the government training system and watchful eye of Mohapatra, the brothers flourished as their game evolved. They would play with local clubs but caught the eye of Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools (BBFS) in 2018. It was younger brother Ranjan who was selected first and then came Sunil’s chance. Ranjan is a defender while Sunil plays as a mid-fielder. They were nurtured by BBFS which honed their skills at Delhi.

After Odisha Government inked MoU with All India Football Federation (AIFF) in November 2018 to provide a platform for local players and to develop soccer, Ranjan was selected in the talent scouting for National U-16 team. Elder brother Sunil missed the opportunity by a whisker but was signed up by Punjab FC junior last year. Both went on to show their mettle for their respective teams. Last month, Ranjan was signed up by Punjab FC while Sunil was given an elevation to the senior team.

In fact, the two were offered professional contracts by both Odisha FC and Punjab FC. “We got offer from Odisha FC too but after consultation with my coach and family, we decided to join Punjab FC. We are hopeful of making our senior team debut in this I-league season,” says Sunil. Ranjan, who is still in his Class X, feels in big matches, every player has equal potential. “My coach says there is no need to fear anyone. I will give my best to uphold the name of Salia Sahi, city and the State,” he says.