STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

This Deepavali is literally a ‘festival of lights’ for Irula families

This Deepavali will literally be celebrated as the festival of lights by fourteen Irula families living in Anjanchery village of Gingee.

Published: 08th November 2020 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2020 03:59 AM   |  A+A-

In the last six months, the organisation has lit up 50 tribal homes with solar power.

By Krithika Srinivasan
Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: This Deepavali will literally be celebrated as the festival of lights by fourteen Irula families living in Anjanchery village of Gingee. For, after decades of waiting and fighting, the settlement has received power connections. 

“After living with oil lamps all these years, we finally have electricity in our homes,” says sexagenarian V Valli.This was made possible through an experimental initiative of an organisation called STEPS. The idea was to use solar power to light up homes.

In the last six months, the organisation has lit up 50 tribal homes with solar power. “Though I am visually impaired and cannot see, I am very excited for my villagers,” says 19-year-old Madhavan who resides there.

The first...
The members of STEPS had first installed lights in a settlement at Jakkampettai, along the Tiruchy - Chennai highway at Tindivanam

Petitions seeking land patta for the members of the community had been submitted to officials, says Rajesh, another founder of STEPS.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Deepavali Irula families
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump rally in Beverly Hills. (Photo | AP)
US Elections: Trump supporters seen carrying guns outside counting centres
The Sunday morning in the village was rocked by the sound of bursting crackers.
Deepavali arrives early for Kamala Harris' ancestral village Thulasendrapuram
Gallery
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to the nation that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes will cease to be legal tender.
Demonetization Anniversary: Here are the problems people faced during those testing times
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp