This Deepavali is literally a ‘festival of lights’ for Irula families

VILLUPURAM: This Deepavali will literally be celebrated as the festival of lights by fourteen Irula families living in Anjanchery village of Gingee. For, after decades of waiting and fighting, the settlement has received power connections.

“After living with oil lamps all these years, we finally have electricity in our homes,” says sexagenarian V Valli.This was made possible through an experimental initiative of an organisation called STEPS. The idea was to use solar power to light up homes.

In the last six months, the organisation has lit up 50 tribal homes with solar power. “Though I am visually impaired and cannot see, I am very excited for my villagers,” says 19-year-old Madhavan who resides there.

The members of STEPS had first installed lights in a settlement at Jakkampettai, along the Tiruchy - Chennai highway at Tindivanam

Petitions seeking land patta for the members of the community had been submitted to officials, says Rajesh, another founder of STEPS.