Telangana govt teacher gets Corona Warrior award for extending help to migrant labourers

By Express News Service

KOTHAGUDEM: A government school teacher, belonging to Kothagudem district, received the Corona Warrior award from the Philanthropic Society of India, Hyderabad.

Tejavath Mohan Babu, the teacher, accepted the award from Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy during a programme organised by the organisation in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Mohan Babu received the award for his services to the citizens, especially migrant labourers who worked at the Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Project (SRLIP) site, during the lockdown period.