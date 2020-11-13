STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AP:  Cop jumps into well to save 70-year-old woman in Krishna district

The daring act of a police constable, who jumped into a well without a second thought, saved the life of an elderly woman in Gudur village of Krishna district late on Wednesday.

Published: 13th November 2020 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2020 05:43 PM   |  A+A-

Police constable A Siva Kumar rescues an elderly woman who fell into a well at Guduru in Krishna district.

Police constable A Siva Kumar rescues an elderly woman who fell into a well at Guduru in Krishna district. (Photo | Express)

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The daring act of a police constable, who jumped into a well without a second thought, saved the life of an elderly woman in Gudur village of Krishna district late on Wednesday.

Around 11.50 pm, constables A Siva Kumar and Shyam, who were on their regular night beat, received an alert via Dial 100 about a 70-year-old woman who had fallen into a well. 

​The well was at her house near the local telephone exchange office about a kilometre away. Locals had gathered there but couldn’t do much to help, considering the darkness and depth of the well. 

The constables reached within minutes and found the elderly woman, B Savitri, about to drown. As there was no ladder or rope around, Siva Kumar jumped in. 

“My only thought at that moment was to save her. I balanced the woman on my lap to keep her from drowning,” Siva Kumar told The New Indian Express on Thursday. 

The locals and his colleague Shyam took about 10 minutes to find a rope to pull them out, and eventually brought them out to safety. The locals called the nearby government hospital to send medical staff to attend to the woman but were reportedly told that the hospital staff cannot come to the spot. 

Siva Kumar immediately called a Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP) in the locality, who soon reached and provided medical aid to the woman and Siva Kumar, who sustained minor injuries. Savitri’s condition is said to be stable. 

The efforts of the two constables were appreciated by the locals and senior police officials.

