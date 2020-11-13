STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Man gets a new heart through Delhi's green corridor in 17 minutes

From the Delhi airport, the donor heart was transported to the hospital in an ambulance through the 18.3 km stretch in 17 minutes,

Published: 13th November 2020 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2020 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Ambulance

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Doctors at Delhi’s Max Super Speaciality Hospital, Saket, performed a life-saving heart transplant surgery on a 45-year-old man from Meerut after getting the organ from a 16-year-old boy from Jaipur. The donor suffered fatal head injuries in a road accident and even after sustained efforts to revive the patient, treating doctors at Jaipur’s SMS Hospital declared him brain dead.

Following counseling, the family agreed to donate his organs. The heart transplant was performed on Wednesday night. A green corridor was created between SMS hospital and the Jaipur airport, and then between the IGI international airport and Max Super Speciality Hospital at Saket in Delhi.

From the Delhi airport, the donor heart was transported to the hospital in an ambulance through the 18.3 km stretch in 17 minutes, which ensured that the retrieved heart was transplanted within the critical 4-hour chest-tochest period. Dr Kewal Krishan, director, heart transplant and left ventricular assist devices, Max Super Speciality Hospital, led the team of doctors who carried out the heart transplant.

The recipient had been suffering from a condition called dilated cardiomyopathy due to which only 20% of his heart was functioning. The condition causes the heart to dilate reducing its pumping activity and inability to pump adequate blood to the body.

“The patient had a heart attack in January this year wherein two of his vessels were blocked. One was working only 10% due to which stenting had to be done and the second was working 30%.” “In June, the complaint increased, he experienced breathlessness and even while resting had fluid retention in legs. Investigations revealed that the patient had Dilated Cardiomyopathy (DCMP),” said Dr Krishan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Max Super Speaciality Hospital
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File photo | PTI)
Bihar polls 2020: Congress concedes it was ‘weak link’ in Grand Alliance
Former US president Barack Obama (L) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (R) (Photos | AP, PTI)
'Lacked either aptitude or passion...': Obama on Rahul Gandhi in his memoir
Parents gave their feedback on reopening of schools by attending the meetings organised at Presidency Higher Secondary School in Chennai. (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
Fear of second wave forces TN to defer reopening of schools
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Man gets a new heart through Delhi's green corridor in 17 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Celine Gounder is part of the 13-member task force that will aid the administration in its efforts to contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19
Dr. Celine Gounder of Tamil origin part of Joe Biden’s Covid-19 task force
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhaar Yadav/EPS)
Third COVID-19 wave? Delhi records 100+deaths in 24 hours for first time
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp