STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Boy in Kerala sets up Sunday library; he reads and wants others to read too

Nine-year-old Alleyne Eiric Lal is turning heads with his Sunday Library. Aimed at children in the 5-15 age-group, it has set off literary sessions, reports Anu Kuruvilla.

Published: 15th November 2020 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2020 04:33 PM   |  A+A-

His Sunday Library, which was inaugurated by Child Rights Commission member Reni Antony, is open from 2pm to 5pm every Sunday.

His Sunday Library, which was inaugurated by Child Rights Commission member Reni Antony, is open from 2pm to 5pm every Sunday.

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOLLAM: When a majority of children got busy with their mobile phones and computers during the Covid-19 lockdown period, a nine-year-old in Kollam was setting up a ‘Sunday Library’.

The aim -- inculcate a reading habit in his friends and other children. And since its launch on October 29, in the spare room of his parents’ clinic, the library has gained attention from people across the state.

Alleyne Eiric Lal, or Allu, as he is fondly called by friends and family, wants to start a Sunday Library in every district in the state. Any child age between five and 15 can apply for a membership, but one on condition: “The new member should plant a sapling and take care of it,” Allu says. 

His Sunday Library, which was inaugurated by Child Rights Commission member Reni Antony, is open from 2pm to 5pm every Sunday at the Prana Holistic Health Care near the Kollam Collectorate.

Allu’s mother, Dr Devi Raj, says he has been amassing books during his summer holidays and books kept him busy during the lockdown too. Another facet of the library is the reading and interaction sessions.

“The library has attracted people of all ages and has become a meeting place where the elderly tell or read stories and give life lessons to youngsters, while the latter bask in their love and affection,” says Dr Devi.

A Class IV student of Navdeep School, he is also keen on implementing ideas on environment conservation. And if you want to renew your membership, Allu’s condition of planting another sapling has to be met. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kollam Sunday library Kerala Kollam
India Matters
A Christian devotee wearing a mask offers prayers at a Church in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'Virus easier to spread indoors, winter perfect set-up'
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish — tough taskmaster, stubborn politician yet approachable 
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
SC may hear pleas on Andhra CM’s allegations today
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech begins phase 3 trials of Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Soumitra Chatterjee
Remembering Soumitra Chatterjee: The acting titan who took Indian cinema to the world
US singer Mary Millben sings ‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare’, video goes viral
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp