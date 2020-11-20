STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Assam: Meet the tea garden girl who took over CM's Twitter handle on World Children’s Day

Vandana Urang, who hails from the Namroop Tea Estate in Dibrugarh district, took over the Twitter account from 9-11 am and shared her opinion on “reimagining education” in Assam.

Published: 20th November 2020 06:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2020 06:56 PM   |  A+A-

Vandana is a BA first-semester student at Namrup College in Dibrugarh (Photo | EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: On World Children’s Day on Friday, an 18-year-old Assam girl took control of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s official Twitter handle for two hours in a symbolic gesture to support children’s empowerment and participation.

Vandana Urang, who hails from the Namroop Tea Estate in Dibrugarh district and is a BA first-semester student, took over the Twitter account control from 9-11 am and shared her opinion on “reimagining education” in Assam in a post-pandemic world.

In a video message, the teenager said: “...I am taking over the CM Office Twitter account to talk about my journey & share my opinions on how we can reimagine education in a post-pandemic world”.

Vandana, who did her schooling at the Namrup Lower Primary School and is now studying at the Namrup College, felt many children were not so lucky like her to get the chance to continue education.

Sonowal had tweeted on Thursday: “This World Children’s Day, student Vandana Urang is taking over our Twitter handle. Join us tomorrow, November 20 from 9 am to 11 am, and know-how children are re-imagining the world”.

Meanwhile, as Assam gears up for Assembly elections due early next year, over 4,000 children from 17 districts put forward their issues and recommendations they want the political parties to include in their election manifestoes.

Under a UNICEF outreach programme, 40 organizations were reached and sensitized through a series of online workshops between June and September on child rights, participation, climate change, sustainable development goals, among others. A survey was conducted where field coordinators had reached out to children.

Over 70% articulated the need for vocational training and career counselling, 70% wanted mental health to be included in their syllabus while 92% felt that gender-sensitivity and awareness about sexual and reproductive health should be made part of the school syllabus. 

Also, 96% felt that children in rural areas did not have access to affordable healthcare and access to nutritious food, 64% identified violence as the most pressing concern for themselves and their peers, 50% young people highlighted substance abuse, and 52% highlighted child trafficking as major protection concerns.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
World Children’s Day Assam tea garden Sarbananda Sonowal Vandana Urang
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp