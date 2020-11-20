TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Sowmya Mani By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: G Sahana (18) was on cloud nine when she secured admission for MBBS on Wednesday. She has endured great hardships to realise her dream. Along with her hard work, the contribution of well-wishers such as actor Sivakarthikeyan helped her secure this seat.

Sahana's house in Pookollai village in Peravurani was greatly damaged during Cyclone Gaja in 2018. Despite having no electricity at home and almost being on the streets, Sahana topped her school with 524/600 in the 2019 (Standard 12 board exams). Sahana aspires to be a cardiologist.

"When the cyclone hit, we lost our hut we were living in. As we didn't have power, I would finish my studies in school before coming home. My school teachers helped me immensely. When I topped my school in class 12, I realised that I could do well in NEET too. In NEET 2019, I studied by myself with the help of my school teachers," said Sahana.

While she failed to get MBBS admission in 2019, her story gathered a lot of well-wishers.

"Many people came forward to help me, thanks to my school teacher. Actor Sivakarthikeyan sponsored my NEET coaching in a private institute. I studied there for the entire year and I've secured admission. I would like to thank him and everyone else who helped me and my family. It wouldn't have been possible without his help," said Sahana.

The aspiring doctor's father K Ganesan is a tailor while her mother G Chithra is a homemaker. Sahana scored 273 in NEET 2020 and bagged a seat under the 7.5% reservation for government school students provided by the state government. She has taken admission in the KAP Viswanatham Government Medical College in Tiruchy. She told The New Indian Express that the actor will be paying her medical college fees too.

Her house now has solar power, thanks to the Thanjavur collector. Her parents have now rebuilt their house. Her sister G Devi Bala is going to study BEd after completing MSc.