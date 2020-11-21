STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

3,600 km in eight days: Nashik boy sets record after cycling from Kashmir to Kanyakumari

Mahajan, resident of Nashik in Maharashtra, covered the distance of 3,600 km from Srinagar to Kanyakumari on bicycle in eight days, seven hours and 38 minutes, finishing on Saturday afternoon.

Published: 21st November 2020 05:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 05:58 PM   |  A+A-

Bicycle

They also hold a record for the fastest ride along the Golden Quadrilateral. (Representational Image)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Om Mahajan will be turning 18 only next month, but he has already broken the record for the fastest bicycle journey across India.

Mahajan, resident of Nashik in Maharashtra, covered the distance of 3,600 km from Srinagar to Kanyakumari on bicycle in eight days, seven hours and 38 minutes, finishing on Saturday afternoon.

"I was always into cycling, but it was more about sprinting. I began to dream of endurance cycling and taking part in the Race Across America (RAAM) after lockdown began," Om said, after reaching Kanyakumari.

"About six months ago, I began training for the qualifier ride for RAAM which was to happen in November," he said.

But rather than going for the standard 600-km qualifier ride, Om set himself a `Race Across India'.

He started from Srinagar on a chilly night last week, and braved heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh and punishing heat down south before reaching the destination.

The existing Guinness Book record for the fastest bicycle ride from Srinagar to Kanyakumari is held by his uncle, Mahendra Mahajan.

However, that record was recently broken by the Indian Army's Lt Col Bharat Pannu, who cycled the distance in eight days and nine hours, though it was yet to be entered in Guinness Book.

The younger Mahajan had set his eyes on Pannu's record.

"Sleep or even rest was a luxury," he said, adding that riding in the cold was the toughest part. On Saturday, as news of Om's accomplishment spread in the cyclist community on social media, Lt Col Pannu was quick to congratulate the 17-year-old.

Om's father Hitendra and uncle Mahendra had won the RAAM as a team of two in 2015.

They also hold a record for the fastest ride along the Golden Quadrilateral.

The pandemic delayed his departure to Kansas, US where he has enrolled for a graduate course in sports management, Om said.

But it also gave him time to train.

An experienced crew of cyclists including his father and uncle, as well as RAAM solo finisher Kabir Raichure accompanied him in a vehicle as his `support team'.

"I only cycled the distance. A major part of the credit goes to the crew. This is our collective record," Om said.

His next challenge is RAAM, often described as the toughest cycle race on the planet.

To finish it successfully, Om will have to ride 4,800 km within 12 days.

But for now he can enjoy the luxury of taking in the sunset at Kanyakumari beach, without once looking at the watch.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Om Mahajan
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp