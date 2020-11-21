Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan helps girl pursue medicine

Sowmya Mani By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: 18-year-old G Sahana was on cloud nine on Wednesday after securing admission into MBBS. She endured many a hardship to realize her dream. Along with hard work, contribution from well-wishers like actor Sivakarthikeyan helped her pursue her goal.

Sahana’s father K Ganesan is a tailor and her mother G Chithra is a homemaker. . Their house in Pookollai at Peravurani was damaged in cyclone Gaja in 2018. Despite the lack of power supply and nothing to call home, Sahana performed well in the Class 12 boards the next year and was the topper in her school scoring 524 out of 600 marks.

“We lost our hut in the cyclone. Since we did not have power connection, I used to finish studies in school itself. My teachers helped me immensely. When I topped my school, I realized I could do well in NEET too. In NEET 2019, I studied by myself and with the help of my school teachers,” said Sahana.

She wanted to be a cardiologist but could not make it to MBBS. “Many people came forward to help me thanks to my school teacher. Actor Sivakarthikeyan sponsored my NEET coaching in a private institute. I studied for an entire year. I would like to thank him and everyone who helped us,” said Sahana.

Sahana scored 273 in NEET 2020 and bagged a seat under the 7.5% reservation for government school students. She has taken admission in the KAP Viswanatham Government Medical College Tiruchy. Sivakarthikeyan will bear the entire expenses of her medical education too, Sahana told TNIE.

Like her life, her house has now been re-built and has solar power, thanks to the Thanjavur collector. Her sister G Devi Bala will pursue BEd after completing MSc.