STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Movie made by Bihar driver's son makes it to corona short film festival

'The Mask' has been directed and scripted by Santu Kumar, along with other children of Kilkari namely Santy Kumar, Rahul Kumar, Jeetu Kumar, and Rahul Raj Gupta.

Published: 30th November 2020 02:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2020 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

The 15-year-old Santu Kumar making the movie (Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur  
Express News Service

PATNA: A three-minute-long children's film titled ‘The Mask’, made by 15-year-old Santu Kumar has been short-listed for the forthcoming International Corona Short Film Festival in New Delhi in December this year.

Santu, son of a Patna-based four-wheeler driver, made the movie with help of other children of 'Kilkari', an organisation established by the education department in 2008 to explore the creativity among the children from poor families.

Dr. Jyoti Parihar, the renowned child-rights activist and director of Kilkari, said: “The Kilkari, established in 2008 by the department of education in Patna, is dedicated to children of privileged and poor sections to help them in cultivating their creativity”.

She said that a short film 'The Mask' has been directed and scripted by Santu Kumar, along with other children of Kilkari namely Santy Kumar, Rahul Kumar, Jeetu Kumar, and Rahul Raj Gupta.

Dr. Jyoti Parihar said: “In this film, it has been shown that if we lose our job, then we can still be self-reliant of our own”, she said.

Dr. Parihar further said that Santu Kumar, son of Patna-based four-wheeler driver Bablu Saw, is one of the children who have explored their creativity and brought laurels to Bihar in film-making streams through supports by Kilkari.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Santu Kumar said he took help from five children of Kilkari and spent five days to make the short film on the importance of the wearing of mask during the pandemic.

Santu has also acted in and co-directed some other short films after being associated with the Kilkari. He
expressed happiness over the selection of his film at the international level saying that it would inspire him to make more films.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Corona Short Film Festival Santu Kumar short movies movies on coronavirus The Mask
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
Liberal invoking of sedition law in BJP-ruled states, say latest NCRB data
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajini still uncertain over political debut, says will take decision as soon as possible
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute rejects charge of vaccine trial participant, seeks Rs 100 crore in damages
Thousands of farmers have reached the national capital on their tractor-trolleys and other vehicles, responding to the 'Delhi Chalo' call against the agri-marketing laws enacted at the Centre in September. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' Explainer: All you need to know about the farmers' protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gathered at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest against Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest enters fifth day, traffic disrupted in Delhi as Tikri, Singhu borders shut
NDRF personnels rescue people at Mudichur in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Tamil Nadu, Kerala to face heavy downpours as fresh cyclonic storm brewing in Bay of Bengal
Gallery
As the debate over the necessity of change in ODI captain for Team India has once again started, let us take the look at the list of Indian cricketers who have led the 'Men In Blue' in ODI cricket. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers to have led 'Men In Blue' in ODIs
Napoli beat Roma 4-0 in an emotional match in the Italian league on Sunday as the team paid tribute to Diego Maradona. It was Napoli's first Serie A game since Maradona died on Wednesday in his native Argentina. IN PIC: A fan takes pictures of the memorab
Napoli pay tributes to Maradona at Serie A; to rename stadium as Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp