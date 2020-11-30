STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Sachin Tendulkar provides financial help in treatment of underprivileged kids across six states

Tendulkar's partnership is with a foundation called Ekam, which focusses on children receiving treatment in government and trust hospitals.

Published: 30th November 2020 04:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2020 04:46 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has financially assisted the treatment of 100 underprivileged children suffering from critical ailments across six states, the charity foundation with which the former captain is associated has said.

Tendulkar's partnership is with a foundation called Ekam, which focusses on children receiving treatment in government and trust hospitals.

Tendulkar's assistance through the foundation has helped children in Maharashtra, West Bengal, Assam, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh.

Children from underprivileged families, suffering from critical ailments and those who cannot afford to follow up on their elective medical costs, got the support from Tendulkar's foundation.

"The association with Mr Sachin Tendulkar through his foundation has been very fruitful and Sachin has done some very good work in the healthcare space. The association has worked towards providing quality healthcare for the underprivileged," Ameeta Chatterjee, Managing Partner, Ekam Foundation said.

Earlier this month, Tendulkar had supported Makunda Hospital in Assam's Karimganj district with paediatric equipments.

This is expected to benefit more than 2000 children every year.

Tendulkar had also participated in an initiative with UNICEF on World Children's Day, encouraging children to play a key part in shaping the future of the world.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sachin Tendulkar Good News
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
Liberal invoking of sedition law in BJP-ruled states, say latest NCRB data
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajini still uncertain over political debut, says will take decision as soon as possible
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute rejects charge of vaccine trial participant, seeks Rs 100 crore in damages
Thousands of farmers have reached the national capital on their tractor-trolleys and other vehicles, responding to the 'Delhi Chalo' call against the agri-marketing laws enacted at the Centre in September. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' Explainer: All you need to know about the farmers' protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gathered at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest against Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest enters fifth day, traffic disrupted in Delhi as Tikri, Singhu borders shut
NDRF personnels rescue people at Mudichur in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Tamil Nadu, Kerala to face heavy downpours as fresh cyclonic storm brewing in Bay of Bengal
Gallery
As the debate over the necessity of change in ODI captain for Team India has once again started, let us take the look at the list of Indian cricketers who have led the 'Men In Blue' in ODI cricket. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers to have led 'Men In Blue' in ODIs
Napoli beat Roma 4-0 in an emotional match in the Italian league on Sunday as the team paid tribute to Diego Maradona. It was Napoli's first Serie A game since Maradona died on Wednesday in his native Argentina. IN PIC: A fan takes pictures of the memorab
Napoli pay tributes to Maradona at Serie A; to rename stadium as Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp