STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Varun Singh Bhati opens up about fighting polio and becoming a Paralympic medallist

Varun Singh Bhati describes how he felt when he went to Rio for his first Paralympics and winning a medal for India.

Published: 01st October 2020 05:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 05:16 PM   |  A+A-

Paralympic medallist Varun Singh Bhati

Paralympic medallist Varun Singh Bhati (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Varun Singh Bhati was diagnosed with polio at a young age, but that did not deter the high jumper from attaining great heights in the sporting universe. The 25-year-old speaks about how he overcame his disability and went on to become a Paralympic bronze medallist in 2016, in the sixth episode of "The Finish Line", hosted by Asian Games Gold medallist squash player Saurav Ghosal.

Bhati describes how he felt when he went to Rio for his first Paralympics and winning a medal for India.

"It was my dream since 2012 to compete in an Olympic stadium. That is where the best athletes compete. Olympics and Paralympics are the biggest stages for any athlete. We train for our whole life for that moment. The Paralympics 2016 was my favourite tournament and not because I won a medal, but because when I was there, I felt so calm and wasn't tensed at all. I performed like I wanted to in the competition. The memories from that tournament are still fresh in my mind," he said.

The high jumper added that if one wants to achieve something then the goal should be clear in the person's mind.

"I have focussed more on my capabilities and less on the negative aspects of myself. I like to stay positive. If someone wants to achieve something then the goal should be absolutely clear in that someone's mind. If you don't have a goal then you won't be able to take the first step and everything starts from the first step. I didn't want to do anything other than high jump so I kept thinking about how I can better myself. I have learned from my mistakes. Learning from mistakes helps one get better," said Bhati.

The show, which was launched on August 28 with India's only individual Olympic Gold medallist Abhinav Bindra as its first guest, is conceptualized and produced by India's leading sports marketing firm, Baseline Ventures.

The sixth episode of "The Finish Line" will be aired on Baseline Ventures' YouTube, Facebook and Instagram pages at 6 pm on Friday, October 2.

The first season of The Finish Line will consist of eight parts wherein a sporting legend will be invited to recreate a defining moment in Indian sports in each of the episodes. The eight legends who have been confirmed are Abhinav Bindra, Viswanathan Anand, Dinesh Karthik, Pankaj Advani, Smriti Mandhana, Leander Paes, Parul Parmar and Varun Singh Bhati.

More from Good News.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Varun Singh Bhati Paralympic Athlete Paralympics
India Matters
Google CEO Sundar Pichai (File Photo | AP)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai commits USD 1 billion to help publishers create quality news
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One in three doctors dying of coronavirus'
Image for representational purpose
TNIE Expressions | ‘We shouldn’t wait for a perfect vaccine for Covid-19’
For representational purposes
'Unscientific': Experts react as ICMR prescribes 'Antisera' therapy for Covid sans trials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sylvain Helaine, the most tattooed man in France, also known as 'Mr. Snake'. (Photo | Sylvain Helaine, Instagram)
Meet Freaky Hoody - A French teacher with tattooes everywhere - even eyes and tongue
Standup comedian Saad Khan (Photo| Facebook)
In Conversation: Saad Khan, Shalini Narayan on lockdown matchmaking!
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp