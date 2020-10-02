Efforts on by SEEDS to provide 10.7 million meals to the needy across nine cities

By Express News Service

The beginning of the countrywide lockdown saw a huge outpouring of support for the displaced and marginalised. Gradually, these efforts decreased after the country began to restart and reopen. But a number of individuals are still keeping the good work going.

One effort is by the Sustainable Environment and Ecological Development Society (SEEDS), a humanitarian organisation that has partnered with Honeywell to distribute 10.7 million meals across nine cities to people who have been impacted by the pandemic.

The low income and marginalised availing

rations by SEEDS and Honeywell.

“There are still large swathes of the population – especially migrant workers, daily wagers, and contract workers – that continue to suffer from job losses and depleted savings. We are committed to reaching out to the bottom one per cent vulnerable communities during this crisis.

SEEDS continues to reach out to such communities for the sixth month and aims to carry out the support work until they can safely come out of the current crisis,” adds Manu Gupta, Co-Founder, SEEDS.

Phase-1 of the distribution drive provided around 3.7 million meals to 12,300 families across five cities. In Phase-2, we will distribute meals across Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Pune, Madurai, Haridwar, Dehradun, Chennai, and Hyderabad over two months. “Cumulatively, this multi-city outreach will cover 1.78 lakh people,” shares Akshay Bellare, President, Honeywell India.

Each kit comprises rice, wheat flour, sugar, pulses, cooking oil, and salt. “In every city, eight to 10 volunteers work on a daily basis to provide meals to people. Over the coming weeks, SEEDS will engage with social volunteers and government officials to undertake the distribution drive. While Honeywell is funding the drive, SEEDS will do the groundwork,” adds Gupta.

The distribution route

Phase-1 of the distribution drive provided around 3.7 million meals to 12,300 families across five cities. In Phase-2, we will distribute meals across Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Pune, Madurai, Haridwar, Dehradun, Chennai, and Hyderabad over two months.