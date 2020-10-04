'Farm it Trivandrum': Reaping dividends with veggie farming

Cynthia Chandran By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vinod Venugopal, who works as the regional manager of a medical devices company, had 1.5 acres of rubber plantation at Malayam near Mukkunnimala on the outskirts of the capital city.

Rather than selling rubber sheets, he was keen on vegetable farming. But he did not know how and where to start. He tried his luck by putting up a Facebook post in the group, Where in Trivandrum (WiT), which has over 27,000 members, soliciting like-minded people to help him with his venture.

From more than two dozen enquiries, Vinod zeroed in on Anu Joseph and Philip Chacko — who were already into farming — to launch their joint venture, Farm it Trivandrum (FiT). In less than 10 months, the trio has now sold more than 3,000 kilograms of farm fresh tapioca and lantern chilli from their first lot of harvest to WiT members.

Over the past two decades, Vinod had been running a rubber plantation on a property in his wife Resmi’s name. He had even thought of selling the land given the lucrative price for the land. But with every household engaging in vegetable farming, Vinod too felt the urge to pursue farming which would benefit scores of people with organic produce.

The 45-year-old told TNSE that the trio decided to start with tubers and chilli, and coconut, cashew nut, pepper, areca nut and vegetable hummingbird (agathi cheera) as their intercropping.

“We have two permanent labourers, one of them staying near the farmland. He has five cows which enables us to use cow dung as manure. We planted 2,200 tapioca cuttings which yielded a return of 3,000 kilograms. That was sold like hot cakes among our group members and also to a few hotels and wayside vendors. We avoided middlemen and delivered directly, enabling us to get feedback from our customers,” says Vinod, a resident of Killipalam. While he is a novice in vegetable farming, his partners — Anu and Philip — have been into various kinds of farming, including aquaponics.

They are third generation farmers who are also supplying corporate staff to Technopark. But they love farming the most.

Recently, Anu lost 500 country chickens from his farmhouse after mongooses turned villains. Hidinghis disappointment of losing close to Rs 1 lakh as the chickens were set to be sold off the next day, he says FiT happened at the right time.

“We realised that Vinod was passionate about vegetable farming. And in no time, we became partners and friends. We are overwhelmed by the feedback from customers after our first harvest of tapioca and lantern chilli,” says a beaming Anu.

Meanwhile, Philip has a word of advice to prospective farmers “Before delving into farming, it is better to seek the right input on what to plant. Above all, hard work is the key to becoming a successful farmer.”

The trio has set a trend with youngsters seeking them out for advice on how to set up a business in vegetable farming.