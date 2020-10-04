Forget reel heroes, this man is the real Ameer

S Trimurthulu By

Express News Service

KAKINADA: “My entire family contracted the virus but none came to enquire about us. Just a phone call to Ameer Pasha, saw help in the form of free food,” recalls B Srinivas Rao, a railway head constable. Rao, his wife and daughter recovered, thanks to the timely help from Ameer. There are many like Rao who have received assistance from Ameer in their darkest hour.

A 45-year-old from Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari district, Ameer has been rendering social service for the last 17 years. When the pandemic struck, he and his family members besides a few others formed a team to prepare and deliver food at the door-step of patients. “Some of those in home quarantine might be diabetic who need food on time. We are doing our bit to help them,” Ameer tells The New Indian Express.

East Godavari district has been hit hard by coronavirus with the total number of cases inching to almost one lakh. In the past six months, several incidents of relatives disowning their own for fear of contracting the virus have been reported.

Asked what drives him to do what he does, Ameer replies modestly that he was moved by the plight of the patients. One such case was that of an ANM in the city. She was prevented from entering her own house by the locals after learning that one of her family members had contracted corona.

Ameer posted a message on his Facebook page appealing to the kind-hearted to join him and come to the rescue of the patients. Volunteers came forward, at least 10, with whose cooperation, Ameer set out to deliver food to those under home quarantine. Not just that, they also stepped forward to perform the last rites of coronavirus victims.

From August 1, the team has been engaged in providing free meals to needy patients in home isolation. On an average, 50-60 people per day, are being provided free food. Ameer and his team spend from their own pocket. His family members including his wife Aksa Pasha, and daughter Maimuna Pasha also lend a helping hand.

Currently, according to Ameer, they supply free meals to patients in Rajamahendravaram, Bommuru, Konthamuru, Dowleswaram, Morampudi and nearby places. “Most of the time our team members contribute and there are a few others who also contribute by way of sponsoring. Team members including Sk Rasool, K Durga Prasad, A Sudheer, V Suresh, Md Akram, Ameer and Md Zaffer. We choose different routes and supply food on own vehicles,” Pasha explains.

Sk Rasool is an imam, Sudheer is a software engineer, Suresh a goldsmith, while Zaffer and Ameer are looking for jobs. Akram works for a finance company. G Lakshmi Devi from Rajamahendravaram who was among those helped by the team, says, “My husband and I contracted the virus before Ganesh Chaturthi while taking care of my in-laws. My two daughters also contracted the virus. Our relatives and friends enquired about us over the phone, but none came.

As we were worried as to what to do, our ward volunteer gave the number of Ameer Pasha and said he and his team will supply free food. I called. At first, we did not believe it, but at 12 noon sharp, Durga Prasad came to our house, enquired about our well-being and delivered the food parcels. At that time, it was like ‘Maha Prasadam’.”

Joining hands to fight the pandemic



Sudheer, a software engineer, too says he was moved and inspired to serve. Till date, they performed 50 cremations. “Some of my friends coming to know of my voluntary work started maintaining distance! Recently one of my friends’ parents contracted the virus and he contacted me for help!” he recalls with a chuckle.