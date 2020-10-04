Nursing others back to health after sojourn on streets

Sushmitha Ramakrishnan By

CHENNAI: From being a homeless person 15 years ago, Jaculin Irudhayamary (Janaki) has come a long way. She now runs a project that provides care and mental health support for almost 40 other homeless people rescued from the streets.

She recently won the Mental Health Changemaker award from the Rural India Supporting Trust (RIST).

​The changemaker award is given annually to individuals who have made pathbreaking contributions to the lives of individuals with mental health issues, and to the sector in general. Janaki, who was trained to be a nurse, suffered a severe setback in her life when her mental illness left her on the streets of Chennai.

After traveling to Chennai from Kovindakuruchi, Tiruchy, to mourn the death of a close relative, she was stranded in the city with no money and nobody to seek help from. Eventually, she took refuge on the pavements, where the police and the civil society volunteers found her. She gained access to treatment at The Banyan’s Emergency Care and Recovery Centre and Clustered Group Homes in the early 2000s.

“I did not get any job because I was not feeling well. Banyan gave me vocational training in handloom for a while. But everybody encouraged me to get back into nursing,” she told The New Indian Express. Janaki was unsure about getting back into nursing and feared treating people when members of Banyan asked her to join them as a nurse in 2007.

“They even encouraged me to administer psychiatric medicines,” she said. Subsequently, she offered help to her widowed sister Amali who was on the verge of destitution.

Amali told The New Indian Express that she received vocational training from The Banyan.

“They told me I work well and wanted me to put my skills to use,” she said. After the complete recovery and rehabilitation, the duo was asked to work as a part of Banyan’s Home Again project, where five persons rescued from the streets are housed together and provided psychiatric care.

“We take care of seven such houses and head the Tiruchy chapter now,” said Amali. Currently, Janaki is in charge of all medical and care-needs of the programme’s beneficiaries, while Amali handles the finances, doctor visit scheduling, logistics, and other human resource work.

