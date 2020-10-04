Passion for teaching brings success for these Kerala techies after lockdown blues

Ajay Kanth By

KOCHI: For Allen Denny James of Kadampanad in Adoor, the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown threatened to deal a huge blow to his life and career. A second-rank holder in M-Tech from the College of Engineering in Thiruvananthapuram, the 29-year-old was totally clueless about his future after he lost his job in March.

And while he was gradually trying to put things back in order with a new job, which he secured after returning home from Dubai, the unrelenting pandemic upended his life completely.

Finally in April, he took a firm decision to stop searching for another job and instead chose to take up teaching, which he loved the most. On April 17, he started a YouTube channel -- named iPlus -- for students preparing for the UGC-NET, offering them online tutorials in mathematics. And that decision made all the difference.

Now Allen and his five team members are busy managing the YouTube channel and an online platform -- learn.iplus.guru -- which have become huge hits among the student community.

“Our YouTube channel has 60,000 subscribers while our online platform is getting more customers by the day,” said Allen, who recently cleared the Kerala Administrative Services (KAS) preliminary exam.

“The venture has turned out to be a breadwinner for us. We are really happy to be doing a job which we love. The entire credit goes to my team members who stood by me to make the project a success.”

The other members of his team are Bincy Alex, 26, Reshma Rajan, 26, Jyothish Jose, 29, Joshua V John, 27, and Joshy K J, 24.

“For three months, we didn’t have many subscribers. But we remained optimistic and kept putting in our best efforts. Our hard work started paying dividends from the fourth month,” Allen said.The team is offering virtual classes to high school students in all subjects through their YouTube channel.

