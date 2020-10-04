STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Passion for teaching brings success for these Kerala techies after lockdown blues

Having lost his job at the beginning of the pandemic, Allen Denny James and his team have found success with online tutoring

Published: 04th October 2020 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2020 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

(From left) Reshma Rajan, Joshua V John, Allen Denny James, Jyothish Jose, Joshy K J and Bincy Alex

(From left) Reshma Rajan, Joshua V John, Allen Denny James, Jyothish Jose, Joshy K J and Bincy Alex

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: For Allen Denny James of Kadampanad in Adoor, the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown threatened to deal a huge blow to his life and career. A second-rank holder in M-Tech from the College of Engineering in Thiruvananthapuram, the 29-year-old was totally clueless about his future after he lost his job in March. 

And while he was gradually trying to put things back in order with a new job, which he secured after returning home from Dubai, the unrelenting pandemic upended his life completely.

Finally in April, he took a firm decision to stop searching for another job and instead chose to take up teaching, which he loved the most. On April 17, he started a YouTube channel -- named iPlus -- for students preparing for the UGC-NET, offering them online tutorials in mathematics. And that decision made all the difference. 

Now Allen and his five team members are busy managing the YouTube channel and an online platform -- learn.iplus.guru -- which have become huge hits among the student community.

“Our YouTube channel has 60,000 subscribers while our online platform is getting more customers by the day,” said Allen, who recently cleared the Kerala Administrative Services (KAS) preliminary exam.

“The venture has turned out to be a breadwinner for us. We are really happy to be doing a job which we love. The entire credit goes to my team members who stood by me to make the project a success.” 

The other members of his team are Bincy Alex, 26, Reshma Rajan, 26, Jyothish Jose, 29, Joshua V John, 27, and Joshy K J, 24.

“For three months, we didn’t have many subscribers. But we remained optimistic and kept putting in our best efforts. Our hard work started paying dividends from the fourth month,” Allen said.The team is offering virtual classes to high school students in all subjects through their YouTube channel.

Optimism wins

For three months, they didn’t have many subscribers. But they remained optimistic and kept putting in their best efforts. Their hard work started paying dividends from the fourth month

More from Good News.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
lockdown Teaching YouTube channel
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ambushed Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Militants ambush Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal, 1 killed
Firefighters battle flames at the KPCL power plant, which witnessed a gas turbine blast, at Yelahanka in Bengaluru on Friday | Express
Gas turbine explodes at power plant in Karnataka, 15 injured
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
Shreyas Iyer showed his class with a captain's knock and pacer Anrich Nortje honoured his skipper's heroics by bowling a splendid penultimate over in Delhi Capitals' 18-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling IPL match here on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 in PICS: Run feast continues in Sharjah as Delhi Capitals claim 18-run victory over KKR
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp