Secondary Collection and Transport Points: Hyderabad finds smarter way to manage waste

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Aimlessly tossing garbage into an overflowing waste bin at a street corner will soon be passé in Hyderabad.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), to manage garbage effectively, has come up with a smart concept which replaces waste bins and garbage vulnerable points on roads with Secondary Collection and Transport Points (SCTPs).

One such SCTP has already been set up in LB Nagar on a pilot basis. Based on the availability of sites, 100 more are proposed to be installed in phases across Hyderabad, each costing around Rs 1.3 crore.

One may wonder why SCTPs? Designed to manage waste effectively, SCTPs reduce the load on the already burdened and dysfunctional garbage transfer stations.

These are the ideal replacement for roadside bins and open garbage vulnerable points, keeping the city clean and green.

That’s not all, SCTPs come with some smart features too.

They have a small land footprint and help reduce the travel and waiting time of primary collection vehicles significantly.

They utilise a fully automated and modern portable self compactors (PSC). The direct transfer of waste from primary MSW collection vehicles into the PSC ensures minimal manual handling, Ramky Enviro Limited’s joint managing director Masood Mallick informed to Express.

Explaining about the functioning, he said Swachh auto tippers, after collecting garbage from houses, would directly tip into a mechanised equipment which compresses the waste and stores it in the PSC.

The compactor has a mechanised tray/cart, which pushes the waste inside where it gets compressed. This means, large volumes of waste can be compressed in the compactor-cum-container.

Once this container fills up, a specialised truck mounts the PSC upon itself using a hook loader and takes it to the designated dumpyard.