Thank you Dakiya! Tales of postmen doing their bit during pandemic, lockdown

During the lockdown, over 31 postmen and clerical staff from the Hyderabad division of India Post had contracted Covid-19 on duty, especially while delivering to containment zones.

Published: 04th October 2020

Apart from doctors and policemen, postmen too were essential services personnel, who had to enter containment zones (File Photo| EPS)

By Oishani Mojumder
HYDERABAD: While the country has been applauding police personnel and doctors for their selfless service during the Covid-19 pandemic, it is important to thank the thousands of postmen who had equally done their bit to help the people.

They had risked their lives to deliver vital medication, precautionary equipment and seasonal fruits to farmers, businessmen and citizens from other walks of life. 

Speaking to Express, an official from the division said, “For the first time ever, India Post sent 692 vital medication packages in two months in Hyderabad. In coordination with the State Horticulture Department, close to 700 boxes of mangoes were also delivered. People could order fruits from the website and pay online. The post office had also made payments of Rs 1,500, as announced by the Chief Minister, to over 50,000 beneficiaries across Telangana, amounting to over Rs 5,000.”

Another postman spoke about the challenges they faced while delivering parcels during the lockdown.

“Apart from doctors and policemen, we were another set of essential services personnel, who had to enter containment zones. People would refuse to open their doors fully, instruct us to keep their packages at the doorstep and tell us to walk away. Though we took precautions, we were constantly scared of catching the disease as we used to meet so many people,” he said.

Recently, a postman in Wanaparthy district became a super spreader of Covid-19, causing a huge spike in cases in the area.

In Chinnambavi zone, 102 cases were reported in 10 days, with a significantly large number of villagers contracting the disease. It had all started when the postman from the district headquarters arrived at the village to distribute pension.

