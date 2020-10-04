This Palakkad youth is brickmaker by day, earnest student by night

A Satish By

Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Six days a week, from 8.00 am to 6.00 pm, K Nikhil Guptha toils hard at a brick-making unit. He then rushes back home by 7.30 pm to attend virtual coaching classes, till 9.00 pm, for a post graduate medical entrance exam.

“Education is the only way out of poverty,” says Nikhil, a final-year Bachelor of Ayurveda and Surgery (BAMS) student of Vishnu Ayurveda College in Shoranur.

While he always preferred to keep his poor financial background under wraps, it somehow leaked from his college.

“It is a proud feeling to earn through the sweat of one’s brow,” he says.

Belonging to Chethallur in Thachanattukara panchayat, he does not have the luxury of fun and frolic like his peers. Having worked at a petrol pump, tutored children and doubled up as an LIC agent before taking up the day-long job at the brick-making unit, Nikhil knows what it means to make ends meet.

Armed with a driving license, he is ready to run a taxi service too to raise the money required to pay fees and realise his dream of becoming a qualified medical practitioner.

While his father, Rajan, used to sell cow milk for a living, his mother, Kunhimallu, was an LIC agent. Both have stopped working, with age having caught up with them.“I have availed an education loan of Rs 4 lakh,” Nikhil says.

“The annual fee of my course alone comes to Rs 75,000 which is beyond the reach of my parents. There is a loan outstanding on my motorbike too. So, while in the first year of my course, I worked at a petrol pump at SMP junction in Shoranur after my classes, from 5.00 pm to 10.00 pm. That fetched me Rs 180 daily.”

In the second year, he began giving maths tuition to students of Classes 8, 9 and 10. Towards the end of that year, the development officer (DO) of the LIC branch in Mannarkad came to their house and enquired if his mother would be willing to revive her agent’s license.

“As my mother was reluctant, he saw me and spoke of a scheme for students,” he recalls.

Students who canvassed a minimum of two policies per month and remitted Rs 1,200 as premium to LIC would get a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000 for the initial two years.

“I took the plunge as I was desperate. As I couldn’t attend the two-month Insurance Regulatory Development Authority (IRDA) training because of classes, the DO helped me learn it online. I passed the IRDA exam and secured a license to work as an agent,” Nikhil says, with a sparkle in his eyes.

After the fourth year of his BAMS course, the monthly LIC stipend stopped arriving as Covid-19 took a stranglehold and he couldn’t go out to canvas policies.

“I began searching for a job, and then a friend told me about a vacancy in a hollowbrick-making unit in Kullukiliyaad. For work from 8.00 am to 6.00 pm, I get paid Rs 600 a day. I have been employed there for the past two weeks. Simultaneously, I’m preparing for the post graduate entrance exam after the BAMS course. So I rush back home by 7.30 pm,” says the 24-year old.

J Jayakumar, one of the promoters of the hollow bricks unit, was unaware that the new recruit was as student.

“He works hard and it is only now that we learn that he is a student,” Jayakumar said.While Nikhil is willing to strive harder, he would definitely have liked a little more time at his disposal for studies. A fact that reverberates in the words of Shihabudheen Gurukkal, one of the faculties at the ayurveda college.

“When Nikhil lagged in his studies in the first year, I asked him the reason. That’s when I learned he worked at a petrol pump in the evenings and tutored in the mornings. I told him to stop it for a while as exams were nearing and he picked up soon. He doesn’t like anyone highlighting his case to garner sympathy. But we do lend a helping hand to such students,” Gurukkal said.

While more than 60 per cent of the students in Nikhil’s class are from the lower strata of society, the college has managed to achieve 100 per cent pass in the first two years, he adds.

Options ahead

Having worked at a petrol pump, tutored children and doubled up as an LIC agent before taking up the current job, he is even ready to run a taxi service to raise the money required to pay fees and realise his dream

Behind his name

Nikhil Guptha may sound north Indian. But people from his community are mainly concentrated in Katampazhipuram, Palakkad town, Mannarkad, Chethallur, Sreekrishnapuram and Kongad of Palakkad district.

These days, Nikhil is dependent on the notes sent by his teachers.

“I mark my attendance on WhatsApp. As virtual classes happen during day-time, the notes are provided in the PDF format. Some teachers also provide voice notes of their lectures which I access after work,” he says.