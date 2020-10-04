STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With this new job, I feel included: A 27-year-old transgender shares her joy

While 10 of them are workers, Kanchana is a supervisor in the Thiruvottriyur zone of the corporation.

Published: 04th October 2020 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2020 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

Kanchana was recruited as a conservancy supervisor by the Greater Chennai Corporation. (PHOTO | ASHWIN PRASATH)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: "I finally feel included for the first time in my life, thanks to this job," says 27-year-old Kanchana, who was recruited as a conservancy supervisor by the Greater Chennai Corporation. She adds, “Ever since I began identifying myself as a transgender, the society, including my parents and school, has rejected me.” 

A week ago, in its drive to include representation to the workforce, the civic body recruited 11 people from the transgender community as conversancy workers.

While 10 of them are workers, Kanchana is a supervisor in the Thiruvottriyur zone of the corporation. 

Life has not been easy for Kanchana since childhood. Born in Salem, she left her family at a very young age due to differences with her parents. 

“I came to Chennai and used to put up at Royapuram. I studied till class 10 here, but when I identified myself as a transgender, the school decided to let me off,’’ she recalls. Following that, Kanchana served in a social services organisation at Royapuram and learnt extracurricular activities, such as dancing, art, drama and stage shows. 

“The transgender group I found here has been my family ever since,’’ says an emotionally overwhelmed Kanchana.

She adds, “We also got a house at the Tsunami quarters in Ernavoor that gave us a sense of selfrespect. There were many learned people in our community and I learnt typing in English and Tamil from them.” Kanchana has also performed various dance shows across the country, and also in Nepal. Once the lockdown hit, Kanchana like many others, ran out of job.

But it was her mentor and guide Soundarya, who surprised her with a job offer with the city corporation.

“We immediately took up the offer. It is a great opportunity for us to be part of the civic body.” 

“Though one section of the corporation staff treats us like siblings, for another section, this is something completely new. Some still do not know how to receive us. Maybe it’s a first experience for them. They will learn too,” she says.

