STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Utilised lockdown period for studies, says 18-year-old Bihar girl who topped CLAT-2020

Aparajita would soon get admission to the Bengaluru-based National Law School of Indian University.

Published: 07th October 2020 05:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 06:39 PM   |  A+A-

Aparajita scored 127.25 out of the total 147 marks in CLAT-2020 (Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: While the Corona-induced lockdown brought a plethora of problems for others, it proved to be a boon for 18-year-old Aprajita. 

While being confined to home, Aparajita, a native of Ara district of Bihar, utilized the time to prepare for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT)-2020 for the UG course and became the national topper by scoring 127.25 out of total 147 marks.

Earlier this year, she had cleared her class 12 exam (Arts) with 93.25% marks from Patna’s prestigious Notre Dame Academy. 

“I used the six months of lockdown period as an opportunity for preparing for the CLAT. I went through almost all the study materials by devoting 12 to 14 hours every day. And finally, thank God, hard labour paid dividends”, Aprajita, the daughter of an East Central Railway employee SK Upadhayay, said.

"I think India needs a good number of women lawyers. I want to become a lawyer and fight for the rights of the poor and women”, she said, adding more girls should opt for law and civil services in order to be empowered. 

Aparajita would soon get admission to the Bengaluru-based National Law School of Indian University.

More from Good News.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CLAT 2020 law Aparajita CLAT 2020 topper Bihar education
India Matters
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in Chennai (File photo | EPS)
Ram Vilas Paswan, cabinet minister under five PMs, passes away at 74
Fresh blow to Indians as Donald Trump tightens H-1B visa rules
Jagan govt firm on Amaravati land scam probe, appeal finally listed in SC
Security personnel keep watch as residents step out to buy essential goods in Shaheen Bagh; (Below) A view of a wholesale market in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Occupying public ways for protest illegal, rules SC on Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
The Indian Air Force has been a force to reckon with whenever pressed into service against the foes. However, the brave hearts of the force have carried out several rescue operations across the country. As the guardians of Indian skies turn 88 today, here is a look back at 'Operation Rahat' launched by the IAF after Uttarakhand was rocked by flash floods in 2013. (Photo | PTI)
National Air Force Day | Operation Rahat: When IAF completed world's biggest heliborne rescue operation to save thousands in flood-hit Uttarakhand  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp