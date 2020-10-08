58-year-old critical patient beats COVID-19 miraculously in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Positive stories of people winning the battle against Covid-19 continue to provide a feeling of confidence to many who are currently undergoing treatment.

In such a story that highlights the willpower of people that help them defeat the deadly virus, a 58-year-old woman, who suffered from Acute Respiratiory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) and was put on ECMO treatment requiring an artificial heart and a lung machine, emerged victorious in the battle, beating all odds, recently.

Bharati, belonging to Korutla in Jagtial, had diabetes and was obese. Her oxygen levels were critical at less than 70 per cent when she was admitted to Yashoda Hospital on Sept 16.

A team of doctors decided to put her on mechanical ventilator but even that did not help, after which with the approval of her family members, ECMO treatment was initiated.

Soon after that, though her oxygen levels improved, she had to undergo urgent bronchoscopy as her lung had collapsed due to the infection.

After this, her health improved dramatically and she was removed from ECMO on September 28. She was shifted to a rehabilitation centre on October 5.

In another case, a hearing-impaired and mute person was successfully treated of Covid-19 at Gandhi Hospital.

The person said in sign language that he did not face any problems at the hospital and was looked after well by the staffers.