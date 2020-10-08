STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

58-year-old critical patient beats COVID-19 miraculously in Hyderabad

In another case, a hearing-impaired and mute person was successfully treated of Covid-19 at Gandhi Hospital.

Published: 08th October 2020 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

COVID 19, Wash Hands, Coronavirus

Artists busy completing a wall painting over theme of Covid-19. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Positive stories of people winning the battle against Covid-19 continue to provide a feeling of confidence to many who are currently undergoing treatment.

In such a story that highlights the willpower of people that help them defeat the deadly virus, a 58-year-old woman, who suffered from Acute Respiratiory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) and was put on ECMO treatment requiring an artificial heart and a lung machine, emerged victorious in the battle, beating all  odds, recently. 

Bharati, belonging to Korutla in Jagtial, had diabetes and was obese. Her oxygen levels were critical at less than 70 per cent when she was admitted to Yashoda Hospital on Sept 16. 

A team of doctors decided to put her on mechanical ventilator but even that did not help, after which with the approval of her family members, ECMO treatment was initiated.

Soon after that, though her oxygen levels improved, she had to undergo urgent bronchoscopy as her lung had collapsed due to the infection.

After this, her health improved dramatically and she was removed from ECMO on September 28. She was shifted to a rehabilitation centre on October 5. 

In another case, a hearing-impaired and mute person was successfully treated of Covid-19 at Gandhi Hospital.

The person said in sign language that he did not face any problems at the hospital and was looked after well by the staffers.

More from Good News.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ECMO treatment Covid patient Coronavirus ARDS Telangana Hyderbad
India Matters
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in Chennai (File photo | EPS)
Ram Vilas Paswan, cabinet minister under five PMs, passes away at 74
Fresh blow to Indians as Donald Trump tightens H-1B visa rules
Jagan govt firm on Amaravati land scam probe, appeal finally listed in SC
Security personnel keep watch as residents step out to buy essential goods in Shaheen Bagh; (Below) A view of a wholesale market in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Occupying public ways for protest illegal, rules SC on Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
The Indian Air Force has been a force to reckon with whenever pressed into service against the foes. However, the brave hearts of the force have carried out several rescue operations across the country. As the guardians of Indian skies turn 88 today, here is a look back at 'Operation Rahat' launched by the IAF after Uttarakhand was rocked by flash floods in 2013. (Photo | PTI)
National Air Force Day | Operation Rahat: When IAF completed world's biggest heliborne rescue operation to save thousands in flood-hit Uttarakhand  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp