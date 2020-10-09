Srikakulam's DG Puram High School Alumni reunite to turn village green

Ramesh Babu G By

Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: To increase greenery and inspire people to plant saplings, the alumni of DG Puram High School in Srikakulam district have embarked on a massive plantation drive in the village, which lost several trees during cyclone Titli two years ago. Under the banner of Sahasra Vruksha Puja, the alumni also hope to generate revenue from the 1,000 fruit-bearing trees they plant, and use it to develop the village.

DG Puram, which is just 4 km from the coast, bore the brunt of cyclone Titli. Against this backdrop, the school’s Old Students’ Association, which has been involved in social activities since 1998, decided to take up the plantation drive. They started it on the banks of the 60-acre tank on the outskirts of the village.

They then intensified their efforts to increase greenery and oxygen levels.

“As several trees were uprooted by the cyclone, we decided to increase the green cover in the village through large-scale plantation,” said Dr Ramaraju, a professor of an engineering college and alumnus of DG Puram High School.

“We spend Rs 1,000 on each plant, which includes the cost of protecting it till it becomes a tree,” Dr Ramaraju said. A member of Sahasra Vruksha Puja, N Ramanna paid for 110 plants, he added. About 70 saplings were planted on the first day of the plantation drive (October 3), and more than 100 were planted on the second day. Previously, they had planted about 230 coconut trees on the banks of the tank, and these trees have started yielding fruit, he added. Similarly, more than 100 mango trees were planted last year.

IAS officer Kota Ravi is the honorary president of the Old Students’ Association, and several high-ranking officers are active members of the group, Dr Ramaraju said.

“We select plants like coconut, mango, and other fruit-bearing trees so we can generate income from them. The money will go towards the development of the village,” said N Ramanna, a teacher at a government school in Vizianagaram and member of the Association.