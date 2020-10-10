STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Doctor’s Covid service gets ‘royal’ recognition from IPL franchisee

Published: 10th October 2020 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2020 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

Dr Nayak used to stay in car to avoid spread of Covid in his family | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore have been clean bowled by a young doctor from Madhya Pradesh, who lived in his car for a week to prevent possible spread of Covid-19. Team India and RCB leggie Yuzvendra Chahal will wear the RCB jersey bearing the name Dr Sachin Nayak — the MP government anaesthesiologist now posted at the district hospital of home district Shajapur.

As part of the RCB’s dedicated mission to salute Corona Warriors across the country, Chahal will wear on the ground the RCB jersey bearing Dr Nayak’s name. On Wednesday, captain Kohli, leg spinner Chahal and explosive batsman AB de Viliers interacted with Dr Nayak through a webinar and lauded his feat. In the two-minute video posted on RCB’s official Twitter handle and Facebook page, Chahal thanked Dr Nayak  and said “I feel proud of wearing a jersey bearing your name”.

Recounting his memories of April, the anaesthesiologist said. “My family wanted me to leave the job and return home instead of being on Covid-19 duties. But with the system already being short of doctors, I decided to do my duty.” Dr Nayak was a senior resident doctor and deployed in Covid-19 isolation ward and sampling duties at MP government’s JP Hospital in April.

“While performing Covid-19 duties at the hospital was my priority, I had to also prevent the possibility of me being a carrier of the killer virus and infecting others, including my family,” he told the cricketers.
“I tried to get a rented single room or hotel room, but failed due to lockdown. I was left with no option but to make my car as my home for a week,” he told the RCB cricketing trio. “It feels great to know that India’s top leg spinner will wear the jersey bearing my name. Around a fortnight back, I was contacted by the RCB for my pictures and videos,” Dr Nayak said.

