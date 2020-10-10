STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha doctor drives COVID-19 patient to hospital after oxgyen level drops

Ramchandani driving the Covid patient in his car.

Ramchandani driving the Covid patient in his car. (Photo | EPS)

SAMBALPUR: Living up to the Covid Warrior tag, a doctor  of VIMSAR, Burla went beyond his call of duty and took a Covid-19 patient to the hospital in his own car on Friday.

Senior resident doctor of Medicine department in VIMSAR Shankar Ramchandani brought the 35-year-old man of Junapani Leprosy Colony in Burla to VIMSAR after the oxygen saturation level of the patient decreased alarmingly.  

Ramchandani said he usually visits Leprosy Colony to check the health of inhabitants after his duty hours get over. A few days back, he found a man suffering from fever and cough and advised him to go for Covid-19 test. On October 6, his reports came positive and since then he was in home isolation.

“I went to the colony on Friday morning to check the patient and he found that his oxygen level had decreased. The saturation level of the patient had dipped to 78. I advised him to immediately get admitted to hospital,” Ramchandani said.

The man’s neighbours dialled 104 ambulance service, but all the vehicles were busy. The person manning the 104 ambulance service helpline number replied that they will have to wait for some time to avail the facility.

As the patient’s condition started deteriorating due to the dip in oxygen level, Ramchandani, finding no other option, purchased a PPE kit, wore it and drove the man to VIMSAR in his car. He was immediately admitted to the isolation ward and put on oxygen support. 

Subsequently, the patient was shifted to the Covid-19 hospital in Sambalpur after his condition improved. His condition is stated to be stable now.

