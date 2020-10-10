STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Padmakka and Seva Foundation win hearts amid pandemic

More than ever, working during Covid-19 has made the big mark," says Saripally Padmaja Reddy, aka Padmakka, who has been into community services for the last 14 years.

Published: 10th October 2020 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2020 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Saripally Padmaja Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: More than ever, working during Covid-19 has made the big mark," says Saripally Padmaja Reddy, aka Padmakka, who has been into community services for the last 14 years. This resident of Subhash Nagar in Hyderabad started charity work by allocating over 50 percent of her profits from her paper plate/glass manufacturing unit.

This 37-year-old mom of two girls says that Seva Foundation, her NGO, has done everything from helping accident victims be able to afford Rs 1 lakh as an initial hospital deposit during the time of admission to paying school fee for kids, but workig during Corona times has been different. 

"As our volunteers could not come due to lack of transport, my family including my girls aged 10 and 6 years joined me in feeding over 4,000 people every day. "In fact, once the slum dwellers and migrant labour got to know that I give them food, they would turn up at my paper unit asking for food". She says she has distributed/cooked nearly 25 tonnes of rice to feed the poor every day starting March 23.

"It gives me great joy when the benefactors tell us that even local politicians could not provide them with their essentials the way we did."She also salutes the police and GHMC personnel during the tough times and giving them masks, sanitisers etc. Her small way of saluting the unsung heroes, she adds. 

More from Good News.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Seva Foundation Saripally Padmaja Reddy Padmakka COVID-19
India Matters
Image of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
It's time we accept that talks won't make China change: US amid Ladakh standoff
Hotels, guest houses worried as guests hide Covid status
Covid takes a toll on mental health; 30% increase in patients
Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A woman and her daughter cover their faces to protect themselves from the toxic air in New Delhi (Photo | PTI )
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal launches first-of-its-kind tree transplantation policy
India successfully test-fires new generation anti-radiation missile 'Rudram-1'
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp