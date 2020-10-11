STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Girl children to be appointed head of govt departments for a day in Anantpur 

Published: 11th October 2020 08:38 AM

Anantpur Collector Gandham Chandrudu

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: In order to encourage girl children to be at the forefront of every field, District Collector Gandham Chandrudu on Saturday launched a unique programme Balike Bhavishyathu on the eve of the International Day of the Girl Child on October 11.

The Collector held a teleconference with Joint Collectors, Sub-Collectors, RDOs, district officials and municipal commissioners. Addressing the officials, he said that a special programme will be organised on Sunday marking International Day of the Girl Child.

He said that a girl child will be appointed as the head of the department in every government office for a day. The district collector said the girl children can also implement any reform if they wish to do so in that respective department. 

Chandrudu advised the officials to make arrangements for their visit to government offices. He directed the officials to ensure that all selected girl children take charge at 11 am on Sunday. The district collector said that a girl child will don the role of a Collector for a day in a special programme to be organised at the Collectorate here on Sunday. 

