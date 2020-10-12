After beating juvenile arthritis, 11-year-old Sai wants to become a soldier

Cynthia Chandran By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Eleven-year-old Sai A Nair, a Class 5 student belonging to Kottakkakam in Kollam, is keen on joining the Indian Army. Six months ago, it would not have been possible to wish so. For, he was physically challenged. After prolonged treatment, he has shaken off his crippling condition and has begun walking independently.

When Sai was three, he had developed fever and the antibiotics the doctors gave him led to severe side-effects that rendered him immobile. For the next seven years, his parents gave him both allopathic and ayurvedic treatment at various government hospitals, but to no avail. A few months ago, they saw light at the end of the tunnel after Sai was referred to a rheumatologist at the Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS) in Kochi where his condition was diagnosed as Systemic Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (SJIA).

When World Arthritis Day is observed on Monday, Sai is keen to promote awareness of the disease and the importance of seeking the right treatment early, which did not happen in his case. He lost eight years to juvenile arthritis. While he remained immobile, his parents -- B Anil Kumar, a retired havildar and R Sheela, a homemaker -- ensured that he did not lose a single academic year. The couple home-tutored Sai and took him to various hospitals across the length and breadth of the state.

But none of the doctors could diagnose the exact disease. That did not deter their spirits and the 58-year-old Anil managed to learn driving and bought a car so that little Sai could be transported according to their convenience. Anil is not blaming anyone and he recalled how, for years, he used to take hourly temperature of his son and note it down in a diary.

“We never knew juvenile arthritis had made Sai immobile. If not for Dr N K Pravith (assistant professor at Thiruvananthapuram Ayurveda Medical College), who advised us to meet Dr Suma Balan (head of the department, rheumatology, AIMS), we would have lost Sai,” he told TNIE. For Dr Suma, Sai is an enigma with his die-hard positivity. She gives full credit to Sai and his parents for their undying spirits. She recalled how he had undergone various therapies but remained immobile as he had polyarthritis, and contractures of his knees that prevented him from standing and walking.

“Sai couldn’t lift his hands straight, or look up because his neck was restricted, and found it hard to use fingers and wrists too. He was admitted and put on the best possible combination of medication including Disease Modifying Antirheumatic Drugs (DMARD) and biological medicine to get him into remission,” Dr Suma said. Sai also underwent surgical procedure in which all the key tendons were released at knees and ankles, followed by physiotherapy.

Now, 15 months from the first visit to AIMS, he is walking independently. When he was confined to bed, he used to see the videos his father had taken during his stint in Siachen Glacier, Sai said. “Now, I have started cycling and I also play cricket with my father. I want to follow my father’s footsteps and become a soldier. I am a bit disappointed that schools are still shut due to Covid-19,” said Sai, a student of Government HSS, Anchalummoodu, Kollam.