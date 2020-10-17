100-year-old man, 92-year-old wife defeat COVID-19 after ten days at the RGGGH

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: At a time when the world is battling the COVID pandemic, this couple’s story of recovery from the virus gives hope that survival is indeed possible if there is strong willpower and determination.

100-year-old Vaidhyanathan and his wife 92-year-old Janagi, residents of T-Nagar in Chennai, were admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on October 4 and 5 respectively.

After battling for almost two months, the couple finally defeated COVID-19 and were discharged from the hospital on Monday, RGGGH Dean Dr E Theranirajan told The New Indian Express.

Vaidhyanathan was admitted on October 4 with symptoms of fever, cough and breathlessness while his wife, Janagi, too had severe symptoms.

“Vaidhyanathan came to the hospital on August 4 and he just required oxygen on the first day. His wife had 20 percent lung involvement initially,” said Dr Theranirajan.

100-year-old Vaidhyanathan after recovery | EPS

He said that the couple were physically strong and they took care of themselves without needing the help of any attender. Interestingly, Vaidhyanathan also celebrated his birthday belatedly on October 4 with the doctors in the hospital.

Both the patients were discharged in the presence of doctors and nurses. RGGGH has seen many such cases where elderly people have been treated for Covid successfully.

Just a week ago, TNIE carried the story of a 99-year-old woman named Jeyalakshmi who recovered from the disease after a 40-day battle.

“RGGGH has seen more than 25,000 cases of Covid-19 and no other hospital can match the experience of treating patients like ours,” said Dr Theranirajan.