STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

100-year-old man, 92-year-old wife defeat COVID-19 after ten days at the RGGGH

Vaidhyanathan was admitted on August 4 with symptoms of fever, cough and breathlessness while his wife, Janagi, too presented with symptoms.

Published: 17th October 2020 01:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 06:45 PM   |  A+A-

92-year-old Janagi after her recovery.

92-year-old Janagi after her recovery. (Photo | EPS)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: At a time when the world is battling the COVID pandemic, this couple’s story of recovery from the virus gives hope that survival is indeed possible if there is strong willpower and determination. 

100-year-old Vaidhyanathan and his wife 92-year-old Janagi, residents of T-Nagar in Chennai, were admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on October 4 and 5 respectively. 

After battling for almost two months, the couple finally defeated COVID-19 and were discharged from the hospital on Monday, RGGGH Dean Dr E Theranirajan told The New Indian Express. 

Vaidhyanathan was admitted on October 4 with symptoms of fever, cough and breathlessness while his wife, Janagi, too had severe symptoms.

“Vaidhyanathan came to the hospital on August 4 and he just required oxygen on the first day. His wife had 20 percent lung involvement initially,” said Dr Theranirajan. 

100-year-old Vaidhyanathan after recovery | EPS

He said that the couple were physically strong and they took care of themselves without needing the help of any attender. Interestingly, Vaidhyanathan also celebrated his birthday belatedly on October 4 with the doctors in the hospital. 

Both the patients were discharged in the presence of doctors and nurses. RGGGH has seen many such cases where elderly people have been treated for Covid successfully. 

Just a week ago, TNIE carried the story of a 99-year-old woman named Jeyalakshmi who recovered from the disease after a 40-day battle. 

“RGGGH has seen more than 25,000 cases of Covid-19 and no other hospital can match the experience of treating patients like ours,” said Dr Theranirajan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RGGGH COVID patients COVID survivor COVID-19 Chennai coronavirus Coronavirus Tension in Nashik after rape of 5-yr-old girl Tamil Nadu coronavirus
India Matters
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | Facebook)
Court asks Mumbai Police to book Kangana for spreading 'religious disharmony'
NEET 2020 rank holder Akansha Singh (Photo | Twitter)
NEET: Despite 720/720, Delhi girl Akansha loses top rank to Soyeb due to age rule
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Dr. Reddys gets nod to conduct phase 2/3 human trails of Russian vaccine
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Smartphone makers line up lucrative offers ahead of online festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp