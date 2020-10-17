STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

After PM Modi’s speech, Mudhol Hounds race to popularity

Among the 40 dogs, 37 are Mudhols -- 29 female and 8 male, while the remaining are Pashmi breed.

Published: 17th October 2020 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2020 01:00 AM   |  A+A-

The Border Security Force and Forest Department had placed orders for Mudhol Hound puppies in Bidar. (Photo | YouTube)

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

BAGALKOT: Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised desi hounds, including Mudhols, in his Mann Ki Baat and urged people to adopt them, the demand for the famed local dog breed has doubled with paramilitary, forest and other departments showing interest in including these slimly built and razor-sharp canines into their squads. On Thursday, the Canine Research and Information Centre (CRI C) at Timmapur in Bagalkot district, which has been set up to promote Mudhol hounds, handed over four puppies to BSF and two to Bandipur Tiger Reserve of the forest department.

Head of CRI C Mahesh Akashi told The New Indian Express, “BSF and forest department had placed orders for the puppies with the Karnataka Veterinary, Animal and Fisheries Science University in Bidar. As agreed, we gave two male and two female pups to BSF and a male and female pup to forest department. We charged `25,000 for each pair of puppies.”

This is the first time that Mudhol hounds are being included in the BSF and Special Tiger Protection Force of the forest department at Bandipur Tiger Reserve (BTR). They already serve in the Indian Armed Forces, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and police squads of various states.

T Balachandra, Director, BTR, said, “Mudhol hound is as good as a German Shepherd. It is more aggressive and quick in detecting crimes. This is the first time we are inducting a desi breed into our dog squad, and we have now decided to give preference to local breeds instead of foreign ones.

We will train the dogs for at least three months before putting them on the ground to detect wildlife crimes.” CRIC, the only canine research centre in the state, now has 40 dogs for breeding and research purposes.

Among the 40 dogs, 37 are Mudhols -- 29 female and 8 male, while the remaining are Pashmi breed. “After the Prime Minister mentioned Mudhol hounds in his Man Ki Baat, the demand has surged. We have been getting hundreds of calls every day from across the country to place the orders for puppies. We sell pups in two seasons in a year and it is on a first-come-firstserved basis,” Mahesh said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mudhol hounds Narendra Modi Mann ki baat
India Matters
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | Facebook)
Court asks Mumbai Police to book Kangana for spreading 'religious disharmony'
NEET 2020 rank holder Akansha Singh (Photo | Twitter)
NEET: Despite 720/720, Delhi girl Akansha loses top rank to Soyeb due to age rule
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Dr. Reddys gets nod to conduct phase 2/3 human trails of Russian vaccine
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Smartphone makers line up lucrative offers ahead of online festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp