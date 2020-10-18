STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Jharkhand's Little Angel Play School has a lesson for villages in remote West Singhbhum district

Two tribal women started it off with their own two kids and with determination, they have been able to enroll 50 more children.

Published: 18th October 2020 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2020 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

The Little Angel Play School has over 50 students now

The Little Angel Play School has over 50 students now. (Photo| EPS)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

JHARKHAND: Small things mean big in places where basic needs don't exist. Just ask Asha and Subhani Tigga and they would tell you how two tribal women set up a playschool in Manoharpur Block of West Singhbhum district. Funnily, it all began with their two kids.

Today, the Little Angel Play School provides basic education to more than 50 children of Tirla village and other neighbouring villages located in one of the remotest areas of Jharkhand, .

Asha and Subhani, who are also relatives, had completed their matriculations and then completed their college studies through after hours school. Starting a playschool required money which they did not have. They took a loan of Rs 50,000 from the Sakhi Mandal and opened the school, but failed to get students.

"The first year was quite awkward for us. We had only our two kids enrolled in the playschool," says Asha Tigga, founder of the school. "Yet we used to go there daily and hold classes as usual. We used to ring the bell everyday and take recess breaks like any school. People used to laugh at us, but we were sure that they too will send their children to our school," Asha recalls. 

That happened. In the second year, the number of children in their playschool rose to 5 and then to 15. It was in the second year that the parents started coming in along with their kids. Since most of them had not seen a play school, they got attracted to toys and other playing equipment in the school which was the unique feature for a backward tribal region like Manoharpur, says Asha.

"With playing and learning gears, children picked up things quickly. Then, we also introduced free education to five children of below poverty line families as per the government guidelines. We overcame our limitations by sheer determination," she said. 

"These two are doing a great job of educating our children in English medium. After studying here, we can send our children to any convent school. This is the only playschool in the entire Manoharpur block," says Mukhiya of Raikera Panchayat, Anima Ekka. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manoharpur Block West Singhbhum district Little Angel Play School Jharkhand playschool
India Matters
Renowned diabetologist Dr V Mohan, Chairman of Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre. (Photo | EPS)
Diabetes post-COVID-19 recovery a cause for concern: Dr V Mohan
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New menace? Post recovery, ‘brain fog’ afflicts COVID-19 patients in Bengaluru
UP Police barricades put on a road to block the movement of people towards Hathras and Aligarh districts. (File Photo | PTI)
Hathras fall out: Anti-Romeo squads back in action to check crimes against women
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Ensure you maximise savings, minimise spending while shopping this festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Skilling, re-skilling and upskilling is the need of the hour: PM Modi
14-year-old Indian-American Anika Chebrolu. (Photo | 3M Official Twitter)
Indian-American teen wins competition for work on potential COVID treatment
Gallery
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United have signed Edinson Cavani, 33, who has been handed the prestigious No 7 jersey right away! While some legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Eric Cantona scripted history donning Red Devil's No 7, others like Alexis Sanchez and Antonio Valencia become huge flops. As Cavani warms up for his United debut, have a look the greats who have worn the iconic shirt for Manchester United so far. (Photos | Agencies)
Edinson Cavani is new Manchester United No 7! David Beckham to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are players who wore the iconic shirt at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp