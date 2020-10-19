STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Passing NEET just another hurdle for this disabled girl

Banupriya suffered severe disability on her left leg in an accident when she was still a child.

Published: 19th October 2020 03:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2020 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

17-year-old P Banupriya

17-year-old P Banupriya

By Nirupa Sampath
Express News Service

CUDDALORE: On the crowded racetrack of NEET aspirants, 17-year-old P Banupriya trudged alone. While students armed with expensive coaching and smart gadgets sprinted past her, this physically disabled Dalit girl from a government school in Cuddalore had to cross several hurdles, one after another, to step past the finishing line.

She is among the only three disabled students from government schools in Tamil Nadu to have cleared the highly competitive nationallevel medical entrance test this time. Banupriya suffered severe disability on her left leg in an accident when she was still a child.

“My parents had to struggle a lot to take care of my medical expenses. However, they always motivated me to study,” says Banupriya, who is a student of the Government Higher Secondary School at Pudunagar in Vadalur. Being inspired is one thing and having the means to aspire is another thing. Sadly, for Banupriya, they never came hand-in-hand.

Three disabled students from State clear exam

Private coaching was out of question as her father, a wire man in the electricity board, was already struggling to make the ends meet.

“The coaching classes at my school were helpful, but then came the lockdown,” says the girl, adding that she became very anxious when online classes started.

“I didn’t have a smartphone. I was able to take online lessons only after my English teacher pitched-in half the amount to purchase a smartphone,” she says.

According to the Directorate of School Education, three differently abled students from government schools in Tamil Nadu have cleared the NEET, which had a cut-off mark of 113 for the disabled category.

While Banupriya secured 116, Kishore Kumar from Tiruvallur district secured 201 marks and NN Dharshana from Kanniyakumari clocked 157.

As clearing the NEET doesn’t necessarily assure an MBBS seat, Banupriya still has to wait for the results of a physical test to know if she can get admission in a government medical college.

Based one her disability percentage and the reservation she is entitled to — Banupriya belongs to Dalit community — the chances of she walking into a government medical college will be determined.

“I am glad that my hard work paid off. I hope to land in a good college and become a doctor. I want to make my parents proud,” she says with confidence.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NEET P Banupriya dalit girl
India Matters
Renowned diabetologist Dr V Mohan, Chairman of Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre. (Photo | EPS)
Diabetes post-COVID-19 recovery a cause for concern: Dr V Mohan
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New menace? Post recovery, ‘brain fog’ afflicts COVID-19 patients in Bengaluru
UP Police barricades put on a road to block the movement of people towards Hathras and Aligarh districts. (File Photo | PTI)
Hathras fall out: Anti-Romeo squads back in action to check crimes against women
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Ensure you maximise savings, minimise spending while shopping this festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Skilling, re-skilling and upskilling is the need of the hour: PM Modi
14-year-old Indian-American Anika Chebrolu. (Photo | 3M Official Twitter)
Indian-American teen wins competition for work on potential COVID treatment
Gallery
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United have signed Edinson Cavani, 33, who has been handed the prestigious No 7 jersey right away! While some legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Eric Cantona scripted history donning Red Devil's No 7, others like Alexis Sanchez and Antonio Valencia become huge flops. As Cavani warms up for his United debut, have a look the greats who have worn the iconic shirt for Manchester United so far. (Photos | Agencies)
Edinson Cavani is new Manchester United No 7! David Beckham to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are players who wore the iconic shirt at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp