Tirupur man beats odds, earns Divyang Premier League berth

TIRUPUR: Cricket is in his blood, but as fate would have it, R Lakshmikanthan has 60 per cent disability. Batting against the odds, the 47-year-old Kangayam resident has carved a niche for himself and earned a berth in the 15-member Chennai Superstar team that is set to participate in the Divyang Premier League T20 (DPL), a 20-20 cricket tournament, scheduled to start in Dubai on November 2.

Lakshmikanthan has a local match, played a few months ago between his team and another from Ariyalur to thank, for it was during that match that his talent was noticed by Ariyalur team’s coach, Venkatesh.

“The coach was really stunned after seeing me bowl. My left hand is deformed and polio crippled my leg,” he said, adding that after the match, the coach came to him and appreciated him for his performance.

Lakshmikanthan said that Venkatesh also gave him tips on cricketing, and advised to him do regular practice.

“Later, he directed me to go to the selection trials of the national cricket tournament. It had 30 players with disabilities from Tamil Nadu and we participated in the 20 over cricket match on February. I am one among the 15 players selected. Adding to my surprise, our coach later told me that I have been selected as a bowler for Chennai Superstar cricket team,” he said, sporting a smile on his face.

The Tirupur man said that he has been playing cricket with the youth in his locality for the last 40 years.

“They have never discriminated me citing my disability.

“As I am disabled, I couldn’t find any job, and I help my family members with farm work,” he said, adding that he is now training his 20-year-old son, Navin Balaji, in cricket.

Chennai Superstar apart, the DPL will see Kolkata Knight Fighters, Delhi Challengers, Mumbai Ideals and Rajasthan Rajwadas teams.