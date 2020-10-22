Kindness in khaki, police officer builds home for two orphans

Karthik K K By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Moved by the plight of two orphan girls struggling to make ends meet amid the pandemic inside a dilapidated house at a remote village in HD Kote taluk of Mysuru, S Doreswamy, an assistant sub-inspector of police spent money from his pocket to reconstruct a house for them besides assuming guardianship of the duo. Life of 17-year-old Deepa (name changed) and 14-yearold Rani (name changed) turned topsy-turvy when they lost their parents eight years ago.

Their grandmother used to take care of the duo but she too died due to age-related issues. Neighbours and a few residents of Shirmahalli village in HD Kote taluk helped them all these years but the Covid outbreak pushed the girls to struggle even for two square meals a day. Doreswamy, who is serving as an ASI in HD Kote police station, learnt about the struggle of the girls during the lockdown and helped them with the required groceries and other essentials besides giving an undertaking to look after their education expenses.

Keeping his promises, the police officer along with his wife Chandrika assumed guardianship of the girls and going a step forward, the couple also reconstructed the house by spending over `3 lakh. The couple held a simple housewarming ceremony on Monday and gifted all the essential items to the orphans besides enrolling Deepa to a private college to continue her education.

They even got her a new smartphone to keep pace with online classes. Deepa said they now have a fatherly figure to look after them. “He is looking after us more than a father. Our house neither had a bathroom or a toilet,” she said. Doreswamy said, “I feel as human beings it is our duty to respond and help those in distress lead a decent life. I am doing a bit of what I can do. I will always stand by them come what may and will bear all their education and other expenses.”